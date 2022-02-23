2/22 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico, Varsity Blonds vs. Kross & Rosas, Skye Blue vs. Ruthie Lee, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 22, 2022

RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, ORLANDO FL

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, Mark Henry, Eddie Kingston

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show.

(1) THE VARSITY BLONDS (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr. w/Julia Hart) vs. MARCUS KROSS & ROSAS

Kross usually has his hair sky high in the air, but it’s down this week. Taz points out he looks like a completely different person. A quick tag early from Pillman led to Griff getting the tag and clocking his former tag partner Kross with a big boot. An assisted dropkick on Rosas, but missed splash, allowed Rosas to tag Kross, who chopped Griff down with kicks. Kross & Rosas hit a double leg sweep to isolate Griff. Kross hit a double stomp into an elbow, but Griff caught a boot and hit a big clothesline. Hot tag was made to Pillman, who cleaned house with a dropkick and almost a Made in Japan variation for two. Griff brawled with Rosas outside and planted him with a slam on the apron. Kross countered a suplex into a small package, but couldn’t follow up as he ate a combo of strikes and a sit out slam from Griff for the three. Julia faked getting in the ring to celebrate, but just smirked and shrugged her shoulders.

WINNERS: The Varsity Blonds in 6:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I popped when Taz said Kross looked like Robert Plant in ’69, which was so random even Excalibur pointed it out. Despite being opponents tonight, I want to wish Griff Garrison & Marcus Kross good luck in their huge tag team match against The Hardy Boyz on March 19 in South Carolina. As for the match tonight, The Blonds looked strong, despite having little to no support of Julia Hart. I really hope the Julia turn is coming soon, because it’s sort of overdue at this point. I really enjoy the new Julia Hart, but The Blonds can only act confused by her new attitude for so long.)

(2) THE WINGMEN (Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi & JD Drake) vs. KARAM & ROHIT RAJU & SOTHEARA CHHUN & CALEB TENINITY

Before the match even began, The Wingmen attacked their opponents and did their pose. The opposition turned the tables and attacked The Wingmen, mocking their pose in response. After a brief little scuffle, referee Aubrey finally started the match as Raju was picked apart by Avalon & Nemeth. Raju made a tag to Chhun, who was planted immediately with a Boss Man Slam from Drake, a Hoss Toss from Bononi, neckbreaker from Nemeth and frog splash by Avalon to win it for The Wingmen.

WINNERS: The Wingmen in 2:30

(Howard Analysis: I don’t get to say this all that often, but this was a dominating win for The Wingmen. Poor Rohit Raju, a former Impact X Division Champion, didn’t get to show much of anything in his AEW debut.)

-Tony Schiavone is backstage with Serpentico & Luther to talk about Serpentico’s match with Matt Sydal. Luther rambled incoherently and choked Serpentico in the process, all while complimenting Schiavone’s tie.

(3) SKYE BLUE vs. RUTHIE LEE

Both ladies showed off their speed early before Blue hit a cartwheel, head fake into a superkick to the face. Lee fought back with a dropkick and did the splits while she choked Blue. Lee tried a German suplex, but Skye countered into a pump handle slam variation. Blue sent Lee to the corner with a dropkick and flattened her with a cross body off the top. Another superkick landed flush and spinning flatliner won it for Blue.

WINNER: Skye Blue in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Quick victory for Skye, as this is the perfect show for her to be racking up wins.)

-We have an Anthony Ogogo video package talking about his new entrance music, Fish and Chips, off of the Who We Are album. The music talks about his boxing career and how an injury nearly took away his whole career.

(4) NICK COMOROTO (w/The Factory) vs. LAMAR DIGGS

In a rare case, Comoroto’s opponent is bigger than he is, as Diggs drove the shoulder to the midsection in the corner early. Diggs tried a suplex, but Comoroto quickly turned the tables with one of his own. Comoroto lit up Diggs with corner strikes before QT got in a cheap shot with the referee’s back turned. Diggs fought back and sent Comoroto to the corner, but Comoroto exploded out of the corner with a Spear. Showing tremendous power, Comoroto hoisted the big Diggs up with an Alabama Slam for the victory.

WINNER: Nick Comoroto in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Comoroto showed off his power big time in this one. Seeing how stacked with powerhouses the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match is getting, I wouldn’t mind someone like Comoroto getting a shot in there as well.)

(5) 10 (w/-1) vs. BEN BISHOP

Much like Diggs was for Comoroto, Bishop is a lot taller than 10. To even the odds, before the match, 10 hoisted -1 on his shoulders to go after Bishop. I wouldn’t like Bishop’s chances against -1. I got a kick out of Bishop trying to change the crowd chants of “10” to “Ben”. Taz described Bishop as borderline gigantic. Bishop got in a few corner strikes and side suplex for an early two count. Bishop held 10 up on his shoulders by one arm, but 10 got free and hit a shoulder block off the second rope. Bishop missed a splash and hit the post in the process before he turned around and was planted with a spinebuster. 10 locked on the Full Nelson for the submission. Post match, 10 helped -1 apply a Full Nelson on Bishop for good measure.

WINNER: 10 in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Back to back hoss battles are something I fully support. You know you’re a big fella when you make 10 look like Alan Angels in there. That’s not a shot at 5, it’s just how massive of a dude Ben Bishop was. 10 got back on the winning track following his defeat to Adam Cole last week on Rampage.)

(6) FUEGO DEL SOL vs. DAVID ALI

Fuego fired off a few arm drags early and hit a butterfly suplex into a standing shooting star press for two. Fuego missed a Tornado DDT and Ali countered into a fireman’s carry neckbreaker. Ali hit a butterfly suplex of his own and hit a slingshot dropkick from the apron back inside. Ali connected with a very nice jackhammer for two, but Fuego fought back with flying forearm strikes and springing moonsault. Ali went to the floor and was immediately flattened with an Asaai Moonsault. Back inside, Fuego hit the Tornado DDT, but opted for a double stomp to the spine to get the three.

WINNER: Fuego Del Sol in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: For someone who loves the Tornado DDT so much, I don’t know why that’s not Fuego’s finisher? Both men crammed in a lot into the 4 minutes they were given and had what’s been up to this point, the best match of the night.)

(7) MATT SYDAL vs. SERPENTICO (w/Luther)

Both men traded chops early, but Sydal lit up Serpentico with kicks and zoned in on the left leg. Luther screamed at Sydal and this was enough to distract him long enough for Serpentico to hit a running flatliner to take over. Serpentico hit a nice hurricanrana and clothesline, but posed instead of making a cover and ultimately got a one count. Sydal was sent outside and Luther attacked with referee Bryce’s attention diverted. Serpentico tried to charge on the floor, but was planted with a back body drop. Sydal made his comeback in the ring with kicks and double knees off the second rope. Serpentico did a somersault bump out of having his head driven into a turnbuckle that would’ve made Curt Hennig proud. Sydal again got distracted briefly by Luther and Serpentico hit a rolling DDT for two. Luther screamed at Serpentico to go up top and he promptly missed a senton. Sydal hit a high kick and Lightning Spiral for the victory.

WINNER: Matt Sydal in 6:30

(Howard’s Analysis: This was a fun match, as Sydal & Serpentico have wrestled a few times on Dark now and always have good chemistry. Luther continues to have lost his mind, while Serpentico is probably the hardest working man in AEW who no one is talking about. It feels like he is on literally every Dark or Elevation. He’s very entertaining in the ring and deserves some recognition, even though he’s on the losing end of nearly all his matches.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A very quick show tonight, which is probably for the best, as typically we can say at least someone on the show is involved in a match on Dynamite or Rampage. Not tonight. It was just a lot of filler matches it felt like. I don’t even think The Blonds are in the tag team battle royal tomorrow night. I’d say Serpentico vs. Sydal was still my match of the night. Again, it’s difficult when you tape so many shows ahead of time, so I understand. While I do enjoy squashes, I wouldn’t mind seeing at least a few more competitive matches with established names on the AEW roster facing each other. I should also point out Kip Sabian has become the Where’s Waldo of AEW. Every show I try to find him and the box on his head in the crowd.)

