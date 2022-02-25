News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #161 of the PWTorch (2-20-92) including DEA searches WWF wrestlers in St. Louis, Barry O sexual allegations, Dusty and Frey talk to the Torch, more (143 min.)

February 25, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick and Alex kick off the seventh episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing the DEA’s raid on a WWF locker room in St. Louis, Barry O’s sexual allegations against the WWF, the death of Buzz Sawyer, another installment of Wade Keller’s Torch Talk with David Schultz, an interview with WCW’s Dusty Rhodes and Kip Frey, tons of news and notes, and much more.

