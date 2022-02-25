Ronda Rousey match announced for next week’s Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey will face Sonya Deville next week on Smackdown after Deville attacked Rousey from behind on this week’s show.

During Rousey’s in-ring interview with Michael Cole on Smackdown, Sonya Deville took Rousey out with a chop block from behind. Later, Adam Pearce confronted Deville and asked her why as a WWE official, she was getting physically involved with the roster. Pearce didn’t wait for an answer, but told Deville that the match with Rousey was made official.

Rousey will face Charlotte Flair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship on the first night of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

CATCH-UP: Vince McMahon to make special appearance on The Pat McAfee Show