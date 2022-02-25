2/25 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Guevara vs. Andrade for the TNT Title, Bowens vs. Cassidy, Baker and Rosa Contract Signing, Wardlow in action, Deeb’s 5-minute Challenge

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE SLAM DUNK TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 25, 2021

RECORDED AT THE WEBSTER BANK ARENA IN BRIDGEPORT, CONN.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Taz, and Chris Jericho

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired. Excalibur welcomed us with, “It’s Friday night, and you know what that means!” Excalibur was joined by Taz, and Chris Jericho.

(1) SAMMY GUEVARA vs. ANDRADE EL IDOLO (w/AHFO) – TNT Championship Match

Andrade chopped Guevara hard right from the bell and the two went back and forth from there. Andrade went for a handshake but Guevara flipped him off. Andrade caught Guevara but Guevara dropped Andrade to the outside. Andrade came back in but Guevara hit him with a Spanish Fly for a one count. The two fought to the top turnbuckle, and Guevara knocked Andrade down. As Guevara climbed to the top, Andrade knocked him off and onto the floor. [c]

Guevara caught Andrade in a pinfall attempt but Andrade kicked out. Andrade focused on Guevara’s arm until Guevara knocked him down with a clothesline, then a knee strike. Guevara went for the GTH but Andrade fought out of it. Anrade was knocked to the outside, and Guevara followed with a tornillo. Guevara followed up with a 450 attempt, but Andrade moved and nailed Guevara across the jaw, then hit him with a DDT on the apron.

Andrade went to the top but Guevara cut him off. Guevara hit another Spanish Fly off the top to a strong reaction from the crowd. With both men on their knees, they exchanged slaps and punches until knocking one another to the mat. Andrade distracted the ref as Matt Hardy removed a turnbuckle pad.

Andrade went for a running knee charge into the corner but Guevara moved and went for GTH again. Anbdrade rolled out of it into a pin with his feet on the ropes. Hardy actually pushed Andrade’s feet off the ropes, seemingly by accident. Guevara hit a thrust kick, then went to the top rope but was cut off. The two fought on the top until Guevara kicked Andrade off. Andrade hit face-first into the exposed turnbuckle. Guevara hit a jumping cutter off the top for the win.

WINNER: Sammy Guevara in 12:30

– After the match, Hardy attacked Guevara from behind until Darby Allin and Sting came out to make the save. Sting took out Isiah Cassidy, and Darby flew off the top with the Coffin Drop.

(Moynahan’s Take: Great opener, with another strong win by Sammy. Andrade and Hardy continue to show dissension among the ranks as well, which must be leading to something. A good post-match melee with Darby and Sting making the save.)

– QT Marshall made his way out to the rampway. Marshall called out Taz, saying he was the one who broke Hook in and taught him respect. The crowd chanted for Hook as Marshall said he made Hook. Marshall called out Hook and told him to thank him like the may he trained him to be before he stretched him in front of his daddy. Hook’s music played as he made his way out. Marshall called for student’s from his Factory to attack Hook. Hook locked one trainee in Red Rum as another looked on and refused to attack. Hook walked off as his music played.

– Dan Lambert and Men of the Year were backstage. They were annoyed about having to qualify for the Face of the Revolution match. Lambert assured Sky that he would receive a TNT title match before the ladder match happened.

(2) WARDLOW (w/Shawn Spears) vs. NICK COMOROTO (w/Aaron Solow)

Comoroto and Wardlow were in the ring as the bell rang. Comoroto planted Wardlow to the mat but Wardlow popped right back and threw Comoroto across the ring. Comoroto went for a splash but Wardlow caught him and threw him over the top. [c]

Wardlow caught Comoroto with a kick to the face, then planted him with a one-handed chokeslam. Wardlow went for a powerbomb but Comoroto fought out of it. Wardlow reversed it and hit the powerbomb on the second attempt. The crowd chanted for more as Wardlow obliged. Wardlow reacted to the crowd as they asked for another. Wardlow hit a third, then a fourth for the win.

WINNER: Wardlow in 5:30

– After the match, Solow tried attacking Wardlow but was caught and taken out. Shawn Spears grabbed a mic and told Wardlow his powerbombs were not getting over with the crowd. The crowd booed loudly in reply. Spears said Wardlow needed to get back to basics and go for the win without any more powerbombs, Spears said Wardlow had so much potential and that he and MJF were so proud of him. Spears gave Wardlow a big hug as his music played.

(Moynahan’s Take: Although this match was a victim of the long commercial break, this had a good ending as the crowd chanted for more powerbombs and Wardlow reacted positively. )

(3) SERENA DEEB vs. KAYLA SPARKS – Serena Deeb 5-Minute Rookie Challenge

Deeb attacked Sparks right from the bell. Deeb wrapped her ring jacket around the neck of Sparks as the ref broke the hold. Deeb maintained the advantage as the 5-minute clock ticked down. Deeb perched Sparks on the top rope, then stretched her until the ref broke it up. Deeb took Sparks to the mat as she focused on her arm. Deeb checked the clock, then locked in the Serenity Lock for the tap out win.

WINNER: Serena Deeb in 2:30

AEW Women’s World Championship Contract Signing Between Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. & Thunder Rosa

– Tony Schiavone was in the ring with Baker and Rosa for the contract signing. Schiavone asked Rosa to sign the contract and for any comments she may have. Rosa called Baker a cheater, then signed the contract. Baker was next. She said Rosa could have just signed, but she just couldn’t leave her name out of her mouth. Baker admitted Rosa won the Lights Out match but everyone was still talking about Baker. Baker questioned why Rosa thought the Women’s Title would validate her, then said Rosa would never be her.

Baker said she was the pillar of AEW while Rosa was wrestling on YouTube. Baker said that jealousy was just hatred built upon insecurities. She said that Rosa actually loved Baker and everything she had. Baker said Rosa actually hated herself because she would never be Baker.

Baker signed the contract as Rosa jumped over the table and attacked, Hayter attacked Rosa until Mercedes Martiniza made the save. Martinizes went for Hayter and put her through the table.

(Moynahan’s Take: A solid and simple segment to help build for the PPV.)

– Mark Henry was backstage with members of tonight’s main event on split screen. Orange Cassidy asked whether he had to climb anything tonight, but Wheeler Yuta clarified what was actually happening tonight. Bowens and Caster made fun of Cassidy, then asked him if he was listening. Casidy admitted he stopped listening a while ago. Henry announced that it was “time for the main event.”

– Excalibur ran down the Dynamite card, which included Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Adam Cole and ReDRagon, the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale, and a huge announcement by Tony Khan.

– Excalibur then ran down the Revolution PPV card.

(4) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. ANTHONY BOWENS (w/Max Caster) – “Face of the Revolution” Qualifying Match

Cassidy acted as if he was about to rap. He began to until he instead hit his patented shin kicks on Bowen. Cassidy attacked Bowens, then picked the mic back up and proclaimed “word to your mother.” All hell broke loose as Bowens and Cassidy found their way outside. Bowens slammed Cassidy face-first across the apron. The two made their way back to the ring. [c]

Bowens still had control as we made our way back from the break. Cassidy fought his way back and hit a cross-body off the top rope. Cassidy went for a DDT but Bowens caught him and nailed Cassidy with a thrust kick. Cassidy fought back with the Stundog Millionaire. Bowens caught Cassidy again, then hit him with a running knee strike for a two count. Bowens picked up Cassidy who fought out of it, then hit a Michinoku Driver for a two count.

With Cassidy on the apron, Bowens nailed him with a right hand. Cassidy fought back but Bowens caught him with a knee to the stomach. Cassidy dropped Bowens over the top, then dove onto both members of the Acclaimed. Cassidy came off the top with a DDT, then hit Bowens with a second for a close count.

Bowens planted Cassidy for a close count. Cassidy rolled to the outside as Caster went to attack Cassidy with a chain. Danhausen, who was in a hood, came up from behind on Caster. Cassidy took out Caster, then went back inside the ring and hit Bowens with an Orange Punch, then covered for the win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A fine main event, but it felt like there was something missing. Either way, good to see Cassidy advance to the Revolution Ladder Match.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another strong showing on Rampage this week, although it lacked some of the depth of the last few weeks. Nothing stood out as must-see in my opinion but we did get some storyline advancement toward the Revolution PPV, and that’s all one can ask with just a few weeks out at this point. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

(Moynahan’s Take: Another easy win for Deeb as she continues her dominant, winning ways.)