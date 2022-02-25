Renee Paquette discusses Jon Moxley’s recovery

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Renee Paquette believes that her husband, Jon Moxley, is a shining example of someone taking time for themselves due to something happening in their life.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Paquette talked in detail about her husband’s recovery from alcoholism, his progress, and AEW’s involvement in helping him.

“I just think I think he is such a shining example of somebody going through something and taking the time for himself,” Paquette said. “AEW was great as well of giving him that time and giving him that space. All those things aside, just to see the difference in him and the health aspects, all of those things to see. He’s so stubborn, but he’s also got this really crazy work ethic that I know when he sets his mind to something, he’s locked in on it. So to see that and then to see him have that moment of coming back and getting back in the wrestling world.

“I was watching from home,” Paquette said of Moxley’s AEW return. “As soon as his music hit and he came out, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ It made me feel a way I wasn’t really expecting to feel. I just put on Dynamite to watch it, knowing he was coming back. I knew he had a promo. I had no idea what he was going to say. He had no idea what he was going to say. Which again, is just another testament to how good he is at promos because he went out there and was like, ‘Oh my God, that was poetic.’ It was amazing. He is the best man. He went and he did what he had to do for himself. He did what he had to do for our family. It’s just it’s so nice to see him on the other side of things. It’s not one of those things that is one and done. There is always work to be done and things to work on. But yeah, it’s awesome. I couldn’t be more proud of him.”

Jon Moxley entered inpatient care for alcohol in November of 2021. He returned to the company in early 2022 and is scheduled to face Bryan Danielson at AEW Revolution on March 6.

