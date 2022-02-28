Top New Japan star pulled from New Japan Cup tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kota Ibushi has been pulled from the New Japan Cup tournament and 50th Anniversary event. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the news on Monday morning via a message across their social media accounts. The report from the company indicates Ibushi did not pass a medical examination. Ibushi will forfeit is New Japan Cup first round match to Great-O-Khan. Khan will go on in the tournament and face Taiji Ishimori in the second round.

Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan to miss Anniversary, new Japan Cup series Full statement, card change:https://t.co/ak0a5JsgjY#njpw pic.twitter.com/Mv43QSiLq0 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 28, 2022

Hiroyoshi Tenzan will also miss both events. Ibushi injured his shoulder in the G1 Climax Final against Kazuchika Okada. He has been out of action since then. Ibushi is a former IWGP World Heavyweight, Intercontinental, and Tag Team Champion.

