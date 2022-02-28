WWE announces ticket on-sale for Money in the Bank

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE will return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Money in the Bank premium live event on Saturday July 2. This is the first time the event will be held in a stadium. The company announced on Monday that tickets for the event would go on-sale on March 17.

Last year, WWE held Summerslam inside Allegiant Stadium. That show featured the return of John Cena, Becky Lynch, and Brock Lesnar. WWE has special priority tickets for Money in the Bank on-sale now. Those tickets include special premium hospitality options thanks to WWE’s new partnership with On Location.

