WrestleMania 38 will crown an undisputed world champion when Brock Lesnar squares off against Roman Reigns for both the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship, but the company still wants to feature two world titles moving forward.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that though the unification match at WrestleMania will take place as booked, the company will eventually pivot back to having two championships because both television networks that WWE is in partnership with, want a champion on their show.

Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion since later summer of 2020. Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber PPV event on February 19. Their clash is scheduled for April 3, the second night of WrestleMania. Other announced matches for WrestleMania 38 include Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Both women’s title matches are scheduled to take place on night one.

