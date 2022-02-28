VIP AUDIO 2/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline (1-29-2004): Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels non-finish stirs controversy, WM20 takes shape, early benefits of brand split, Goldberg-Lesnar hype, Benoit’s push, Cena’s ascension (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Wade Keller Hotline from January 29, 2004. Throughout the month of February 2022, we’ll be posting the January 2004 and February 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault covers these news topics:

Controversy coming out of non-finish in Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels match.

Analysis of Chris Benoit’s first high-end push on Raw after jumping from Smackdown.

Why three-way matches are a crutch and Hunter-HBK-Benoit would be cheating Benoit.

Early John Cena politics as he began his ascension.

Goldberg-Brock Lesnar hype begins.

Early benefits of brand split begin to show up.

Evaluating WWF announce team pairings.

Early Jonny Fairplay in TNA.

Vince Russo’s frustrating TNA booking.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO