WRESTLING MERCHANDISE 101: WWE official retro pack out, Adam Cole micro brawlers out Wednesday, more

New Arrivals

WWE OFFICIAL RETRO 4-PACK

A few weeks ago, the Mattel Creations website offered a 4-pack of WWE Retro figures (based on the Hasbro figures of the early 90’s) of “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, Mr. T, “Cowboy” Bob Orton, and “Mean” Gene Okerlund. The set was available for $55 and sold out within hours. Those figures arrived last week, so we’ll take a look at those today.

The figures arrived packaged together in a red, white, and blue rectangular box with pictures of the four performers on the front and a black & white photo on the back of the figures in a ring (which is not included nor is it currently available for sale). The four figures are in the box. The figure packaging is similar to the Hasbro figures in the 90’s. Here’s the rundown:

-“Rowdy” Roddy Piper: The figure is wearing a kilt and includes kicking action.

-Mr. T: Has red tights and gold boots and can do a hitting motion.

-“Cowboy” Bob Orton: Includes green tights, a black hat, black kneepads & boots, and an arm cast, along with a clothesline motion.

-“Mean” Gene Okerlund: Has a dark jacket and khaki pants, along with a microphone. The figure can do a downward slam motion.

This set is really cool and a big hit with the fans of the Hasbro-style figures. It looked like Mattel had stopped producing this line, so it is good to see them back. With the successful sell-out within hours, I’m certain we’ll be seeing more of these retro figures coming soon.

In The News

-On last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Tom Hannifan plugged that the 2022 Impact Wrestling trading cards are on the way. Last year’s 2021 sets all sold out, so these should be popular as well. Lady Frost posted a photo of her autographed card on Twitter, so check that out if you want to see a preview.

-The Britt Baker bobble heads from shopaew.com that I mentioned last week sold out within hours.

-The Target exclusive Becky Lynch Funko Pop figures went on sale Friday at stores across the country and can still be ordered online at target.com. They go for $11.99 plus shipping.

-AEW is offering its first ever Owen Hart t-shirt. The shirt is mostly pink and black and the design has photos of Owen. You can find it at shopaew.com

-WWE announced that they are partnering with On Location (onlocationexp.com) to offer travel and ticket packages. The partnership starts with Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in July. The packages start at $360 per person (which includes a 100 or 200 level ticket, an “Official WWE gift”, and a dedicate entrance) and go up to $3254 per person (which includes ringside floor level seating, commemorative chair, pre-show meet & greet, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, and more).

-Fans of John Cena in HBO’s Peacemaker series may be interested in the new Peacemaker figure from Hot Toys. The highly detailed sixth scale figure includes a removable helmet, an attachable tongue, six interchangeable hands, and more. You can pre-order the figure now for $275 and it is scheduled to ship around May of next year. Find more information at sideshow.com.

-Relativity Worldwide released digital photo renders of figures for Lou Thesz, Verne Gagne, Magnum T.A., Kerry Von Erich, Stan Hansen, and Ted DiBiase. The figures look amazing and will be launched by a Kickstarter campaign later this year. You can sign up for their email list at relativityworldwide.com.

Coming Up

-The pre-sale of the Adam Cole Micro Brawlers ends Wednesday, March 2nd at 1pm EST at shopaew.com. The figures go for $19.99 and include free U.S. shipping.

-The one week pre-sale of Bret “The Hitman” Hart Micro Brawlers ends Friday, March 4th at 6pm EST. They go for $12.99 each plus shipping and can be found at prowrestlingtees.com.

-Impact Wrestling’s Madison Rayne and WWE Hall of Famer “Cowboy” Bob Orton have virtual signings this week at highspotsauctions.com. Mini-turnbuckle pads, figures, and photos are available to be purchased and signed.

You can find Darrin Lilly on Twitter at darrin_ lilly and on Instagram at dklstl.

