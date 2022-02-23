WRESTLING MERCHANDISE 101: New Big E merch, WWE Ultimate Edition, WWE announces autograph partner, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Arrivals

WREKKIN’ SLAM N’ SPIN ATV WITH BIG E

WWE wrestler Big E. drove the honorary pace car for the Daytona 500 over the weekend. While we don’t have an action figure to commemorate that moment yet, we do have a figure of Big E. driving something else: an ATV! Mattel has recently released the Wrekkin’ Slam N’ Spin ATV, featuring a figure of the former WWE champ.

The set is actually pretty cool. The red ATV features launching action, spinning handlebars, and five breakaway pieces. The Big E. figure is a basic version and he is wearing blue and silver attire. The figure easily fits on the ATV. While Big E. hasn’t actually driven an ATV on WWE TV (that I can recall anyway), this makes a fun addition for collectors and would be fun for kids also.

The set sells for about $20 and has been spotted at Target and Wal-Mart stores. I did see a few of these at a local Wal-Mart in clearance for $14.99, but the Wal-Mart clearance sections are spotty, so that deal may not be available everywhere.

WWE ULTIMATE EDITION SERIES 11

One of the most popular series for figure collectors over the last few years has been Mattel’s WWE Ultimate Edition Collection. This series costs a little bit more than the Elite figures, but includes more articulation and plenty of extras for each figure. The most recent set has been hitting store shelves recently, which consists of the Brothers of Destruction: Undertaker and Kane.

The Undertaker is attired in a black outfit and comes with a long robe, extra hands, and three different heads (he looks stern on two of them and has his tongue out and eyes rolled back in the other). There have been so many Undertaker figures released that this one might be skippable for some, but it’s well-done and is certainly in the top tier of Undertaker figures.

The Kane figure has a red and black outfit and includes two heads (both have masks and hair). Extra hands, a World Title belt, a voice controller, and a cape are included as well. For me, the cape sets this figure apart from previous Kane figures, so it might be worth picking up. Much like the Undertaker figure though, there have been so many Kane figures released over the years, that this one might be a tough sell.

Both figures are available on Amazon, at Target stores, or at ringsidecollectibles.com for right around $30.

In The News

Last week was Funko Fair 2020, where Funko announced new figures for the coming year. In addition to new Britney Spears, NBA, Legally Blonde, and MLB figures, they also announced some new additions to the WWE line. Target will offer an exclusive Becky Lynch “Becky Two Belts” figure starting 2/25 (I actually saw this in a store today but a message came up on the checkout screen that said it wasn’t available for purchase until 2/25). Amazon has an exclusive Brock Lesnar figure that is already up for pre-sale. The Game Stop exclusives include Eddie Guerrero with a lowrider car, the Undertaker in a coffin, and Cactus Jack with a pin. Other new figures include Alexa Bliss (including a chase), Bianca Belair, Dude Love, and a set with The Rock & John Cena that includes a ring.

WWE announced that Fiterman Sports is now their official autograph partner in the U.S. and Canada. The multi-year partnership will begin immediately and includes autograph sessions with current wrestlers and legends.

Athena (formerly Ember Moon), The Road Dogg/BG James, and Adam Scherr (formerly Braun Strowman) added stores to prowrestlingtess.com last week.

Wrestling Superstore released an image of an upcoming Sandman figure, with the feature of a removable cigarette.

The AEW Unmatched Series 2 figures have been showing up on shelves over the last couple of weeks at Target stores. I’ve spotted the series several times, but I’ve yet to see a Sting figure. That one seems to be pretty hot, as expected.

Coming Up

The first ever Adam Cole Micro Brawler is now on sale at prowrestlingtess.com ($19.99 plus shipping). The window for pre-orders ends March 2nd at 1pm EST.

Bobble Brawlers of Britt Baker will be available at shopaew.com on Tuesday, February 22 at 1pm EST. Only 300 will be made available.

This week’s virtual signings at highspotsauctions.com are Road Dogg/BG James and Billy Gunn. Dual signed and individually signed pieces are available, including turnbuckle pads, figures, trading cards, and photos.

