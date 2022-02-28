AEW announces its Los Angeles Dynamite debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW will make it’s Los Angeles debut with an episode of Dynamite on June 1. Variety announced the news that was then confirmed by AEW and The Young Bucks.

#AEW to Make Los Angeles Debut in June at The Forum (EXCLUSIVE) – @Variety https://t.co/bfKCMshbxW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2022

This episode of Dynamite is the first coming out of AEW’s annual Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas. Matches for those shows have yet to be announced.

