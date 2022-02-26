AEW Dynamite rebounds to over 1 million viewers are dipping below 900,000 last week, key metrics and perspective

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday’s (2/23) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 1.010 million viewers, up from the 869,000 average the prior week. This week’s viewership is in line with the rolling ten-week average headed into this week’s episode of 1.001 million viewers.

The key 18-49 demographic rating was 0.40, up from 0.31 last week and above the ten-week average headed into this week of 0.38. Dynamite tied for no. 2 among all cable shows, behind only “Don Lemon Tonight” on CNN. It tied the college basketball game on ESPN (although the game averaged 1.376 million viewers, above Dynamite).

The latest 7-day viewership number is in for the Feb. 9 episode of Dynamite. It averaged 1.129 million viewers the first night it aired. It increased 1.308 million after seven days, the highest total average viewership for Dynamite since Sept. 29 last year.