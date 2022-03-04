Opponent for Pat McAfee at WrestleMania revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Pat McAfee will face Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas.

This week, Vince McMahon was a special guest on The Pat McAfee Show. On the show, McMahon gave McAfee the opportunity to compete at WrestleMania and McAfee accepted. McMahon did not reveal who his opponent would be.

On this week’s episode of Smackdown, Theory stood in the ring and ran down McAfee. Theory told McAfee that McMahon really thought he was a loudmouth. Theory then confronted McAfee face to face and said that he was his opponent at WrestleMania. Theory then slapped McAfee and walked away.

This will be McAfee’s third in-ring appearance in WWE. He wrestled Adam Cole in a one on one match in NXT and also participated in War Games.

