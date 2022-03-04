New Intercontinental Champion crowned on WWE Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ricochet is the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn on this week’s episode of Smackdown after Johnny Knoxville distracted Zayn. Ricochet hit a Frankensteiner out of the distraction before making the cover for the win. This is Ricochet’s first Intercontinental Championship win. He is a former WWE United States Champion and NXT North American Champion.

After the match, Zayn threw a fit backstage and said he’d be at WrestleMania in Dallas. Unconfirmed reports indicate that Zayn is slated to face Knoxville in a match at WrestleMania to put a bow on their feud.

