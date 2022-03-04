Jade Cargill says it was a blessing working with Cody Rhodes, talks push in AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jade Cargill credits Cody Rhodes for regularly checking up on her and helping her understand the wrestling business.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Cargill spoke in detail about working Cody Rhodes and her recent push in AEW.

“It was a blessing,” Cargill said of working with Cody. “After my Shaq match, I feel like a lot of people kind of went off their (own) ways. He was one of the people that checked up on me and my mental health and to make sure I was okay and to help me understand the business. Understand, the business found me. I didn’t find the business. I was just thrown into it and he understood that. There were other people, I’m not casting them out, but he was one of the people that texted me daily about my mental state.

“In this sport, mental is very important,” Cargill said. “He’d check if I was getting what I needed. If I was getting the training that I needed, if I was able to speak and have the voice that I wanted. Cody is one of the people that’s for the people. For the people that can’t speak up. I’m the type of person that doesn’t complain. I just roll with the punches. I just go with the flow. That’s me and I like taking on challenges. He’s a great person. He’s a great individual. He was very much in my corner. He’s a great guy. He’s a phenomenal father. He stepped into new shoes. He’s a phenomenal father. He’s a phenomenal person in general and he was one of the people that went to bat for me, for a lot of things.”

Specifically about her AEW push, Cargill said she was still raw as a performer and is in a different spot than others in the industry.

“In this industry, you have to pay your dues,” Cargill said. “A lot of people come from the indies where they built up a fan background. They put in the time, they put in work. They’ve dealt with situations. They know what works and what doesn’t work. I’m raw.”

“I’m learning on the job and a lot of people probably don’t like that,” Cargill said of criticism. “That’s fine. You like what you like. It is what it is. Some people like mangoes and some people don’t like mangoes, and that’s okay. But people have to understand that it only goes up from here. I don’t want to say this in the wrong way. I understand, maybe you back another person. I applaud you, that’s great. They probably put the work on the indies. That’s frickin amazing. But you have to understand that this sport takes time and some people don’t even get comfortable in their skin. I think in the interview that Bryan did recently, he said that he didn’t even feel comfortable until seven years [in]. I’ve just started my first year. I probably had one match a month at that point. Literally, everything on TV has to work for me. That’s difficult because some things don’t work in some cities. Some things work and they like the heels. Some cities like the faces. Some people like the push-ups and some people don’t like push-ups. I’m out there trying to see what works.”

Jade Cargill is the current AEW TBS Champion. Sunday at the AEW Revolution PPV, she will face Tay Conti and the TBS title will be on the line.

