AEW Dynamite viewers drops below 1 million again, finishes in top ten among all cables shows in key demo

The Mar. 2 episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 966,000 viewers, a drop of 44,000 viewers from last week’s episode which drew 1.010 million viewers. Then ten-week rolling average heading into this week was 1.007 million viewers, so this is slightly below that.

AEW hyped a major announcement from Tony Khan, and they led the show with that. Otherwise, the show featured C.M. Punk’s response to MJF’s major promo last week, and tag matches featuring the champion and challengers in the men’s and women’s world title matches at Revolution facing off.

AEW dropped to no. 8 in the key 18-49 demo among all cable shows on Wednesday night with a 0.35 rating. That is down from 0.40 last week, and below the ten-week rolling average of 0.39.

They drew a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 male demo, down from last week’s 0.54 and below the ten-week rolling average of 0.53.

They drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-34 male demo, in line with last week’s 0.31 and and in line with the ten-week rolling average of 0.29.