WWE announces ticket on-sale for NXT Stand and Deliver

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 4, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: NXT
Tickets for NXT Stand and Deliver will go on-sale to the public on Friday March 11 at 10am CST.

Stand and Deliver is NXT’s first live event outside of Florida is two years. The show will take place at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas on Saturday April 2 at noon. The earlier than usual start time is to avoid conflicts with night one of WrestleMania.

No matches for Stand and Deliver have been announced.

