NXT announces major matches for specialty TV show next week

NXT has announced three major matches to anchor their special “Roadblock” episode of television next week on USA.

Two championships will be on the line during the event. Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match and Imperium will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers. The Creed Brothers earned a shot at the titles after winning the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. In addition to the title matches, Grayson Waller will face LA Knight in a Last Man Standing Match.

All three matches were announced on this week’s episode of NXT. On the show, Ciampa pinned Ziggler in a tag team match. Because of that, both men bickered as to who was the real number one contender for the title. Breakker intervened and said he would take on both of them because he had beaten both before.

