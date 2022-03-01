3/1 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on Carmelo Hayes vs. Pete Dunne, Breakker & Ciampa vs. Ziggler & Roode, Solo Sikoa vs. Gunther, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

MARCH 1, 2022, 8PM EST

LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON SYFY

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph & Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-Bron Breakker’s music played to bring he and Tommaso Ciampa to the ring in matching gear (Breakker’s colorful Steiner singlet).

(1) BRON BREAKKER & TOMMASO CIAMPA vs. THE DIRTY DAWGS (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode)

The action got started outside the ring and the heels had a very brief upper hand before the faces took over and laid them both out. Breakker and Ciampa both did Ciampa’s clap and self-back-pat spot, then did the Steiner bark. Breakker and Ziggler hit the ring and the bell sounded. Breakker got a couple of near-falls with impact stuff, but Roode interfered and Ziggler hit a ZigZag for a long two. Ziggler dragged Breakker to the heel corner and tagged. Roode took over with some ground & pound, then hit a Rude Awakening for two. Roode and Ziggler soaked up a “Go Back to Raw” chant. “You don’t go here” followed. Ziggler tagged in and worked a headlock and laid out Breakker, then tagged, as Vic pointed out that Ziggler was the only man in the match never to be NXT Champion.

Roode and Ziggler kept it slowed down and worked a heat segment. “We want Ciampa” chant was met with a very small “No we don’t” response from some weirdos. Ciampa made the hot tag and got his forever clothesline spot out of the way immediately. He pulled down the singlet straps and fired up. He wanted Fairytale Ending but Roode took him to a corner, then hit a spinebuster for two and the match went to split-screen. [c]

The babyfaces got back into it while my computer briefly and inexplicably locked me out of the page. Breakker ran in for something but Ziggler lifted a knee. Ziggler missed a superkick and Breakker speared him. Faces made the tag and Breakker assisted a top-rope bulldog, and Roode made the save. Rapid reversals for Ciampa and Ziggler led to Fairytale Ending.

WINNERS: Tommaso Ciampa & Bron Breakker at 13:05.

(Wells’s Analysis: There was no extracurricular activity, so it appears that never mentioning Ziggler as the number one contender wasn’t an accident and this loss would seemingly suggest the mini-feud is over. Outside of the confusion following the supposed number one contender’s match, this was a lot of fun to open)

-LA Knight talked to us. He’s up next. [c]

-Knight hit the ring. He only did two “YEAAAHs” before “Let me talk to ya,” thankfully, so hopefully someone is in his ear reminding him that when repeated enough, anything is just annoying. He cut a promo on Grayson Waller. A few people chanted “We want Grayson” and way more responded “No we don’t,” and Knight cheekily congratulated Waller for doing enough to make three fans. He talked down Waller’s recent activity, such as getting a restraining order and a giant bodyguard.

Grayson Waller and Sanga showed up on the perch and Waller started with three “YEAAAHs” just to prove it’s annoying. Knight said something back that was bleeped, and I was looking at the computer screen and didn’t see his lips move. Waller tried to claim he and Knight are “done, not a thing” but Knight pointed out that Waller was being punked on Twitter for being the coward he is. He tried to sucker Waller into a confrontation by testing his manhood, and invoked “Last Man Standing.” Waller took the bait and said he’d be the Last Man Standing next week. Knight got the last word and the crowd chanted his name.

-Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta talked about their focus ahead of their match. Pirotta got distracted by her phone at the lockers, and when Hartwell yelled for her from offstage, she did some laughably bad acting like she was glancing back at a judgmental Hartwell.

-Brief hype segment for the Women’s Dusty Cup.

(2) DAKOTA KAI & WENDY CHOO vs. INDI HARTWELL & PERSIA PIROTTA

Choo entered to her usual lukewarm reaction. Kai entered and Choo tried to stop her so they could admire the Dusty Cup together. A guy in the audience right next to them was holding up a “WENDY I CHOOSE YOU” sign with Pokemon Pokeballs on it, and Vic made a big deal about it which guaranteed the guy was a plant placed so they could pretend that the Choo character is popular. [c]

“Dakota” chant before the bell. Toxic Attraction sat at the top of the ramp surveying the match, and they threw melodramatic dismissive hands because overacting is what they do. Choo and Hartwell opened, and Choo eventually backed Hartwell into their corner and Kai tagged in. The two teamed up on a lariat and Kai sold surprise that they were working well together. Choo tagged back in and the two worked together to slam Hartwell face first and Choo covered for two. Choo missed in the corner and Hartwell tagged Pirotta. Pirotta tossed Choo off of her and Choo tripped and almost fell out of the ring, but corrected, thankfully. Tag to Hartwell and she and Pirotta teamed for a slam and Hartwell covered for two.

Choo tried to make the tag and finally made it through Hartwell’s legs. Kai struck quick and often and hit the face wash in the corner and fired up. Pump kick and a cover for two. Pirotta tagged in and darted Kai into the buckle, then hit a cutter and covered for two, broken up by Choo. Pirotta tried to throttle Choo but Kai hit a pump kick. Choo hit a splash and Kai hit a double stomp to finish. Up on the ramp, Toxic Attraction sipped drinks and looked annoyed.

WINNERS: Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo at 5:20. [c]

(Wells’s Analysis: This pairing is designed to get Choo over, but she still isn’t grabbing a large segment of the crowd with this gimmicky act. Kai, for her part, seems to be tweaking into another permutation of her character, and it’s starting to finally click. Gone is the overreliance on the imaginary friends, and in its place is some simple paranoia and self-doubt, and Kai has always really done the whimsical stuff well and as a result it’s coming together. I’d still prefer the version of Kai who teamed with Raquel Gonzalez, but the gap is closing)

-Vic and Wade threw to a video package that asked whether The Creed Brothers can win the tag team championships. The Creeds and Imperium were both featured in a predictably strong and well-produced video package to hype the tag team championship match, coming next week. A graphic also hyped the Last Man Standing match between Knight and Waller.

(3) AMARI MILLER vs. LASH LEGEND

We got a replay of these two arguing last week after their Dusty Cup loss.

Legend shoved Miller to a corner but Miller struck back with some punches. Legend caught Miller with a kick, then did a spot where she lifted and lowered Miller, hitting her head against the ropes over and over. Cool in theory, but I’m not sure yet about it in practice. Legend stretched out Miller over her knee, then missed a running senton. Miller crawled for the ropes and Legend grabbed her, so Miller threw a kick. Rapid kicks and a dropkick by Miller. Thrustkick by Miller, who ran up and hit a moonsault for two. Vic said “What an upset this would be,” which is odd since Legend has never won an NXT match. Legend hit her finisher to win. Legend jawed into the camera, and said everyone was talking about Nikkita Lyons (false) when they should be talking about her.

WINNER: Lash Legend at 2:56.

(Wells’s Analysis: Miller continues to look good with her underdog offense. It isn’t always smooth and seamless, but she’s on the right track. Legend needs quite a bit of work)

-Solo Sikoa said some very brief words to hype the upcoming match with Gunther. [c]