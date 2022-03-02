FREE PODCAST 3/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (2-28-2012) Keller & Powell ask if John Cena was legitimately getting under Rock’s skin and going off script, plus thoughts on Raw, WM28, more (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-28-2012), host Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They dissected the Rock-John Cena segment last night and delved into the various degrees of reality that might have been on display and how much was planned. Also, they looked at other key Raw happenings, plus looked ahead to WrestleMania’s development line-up. In the VIP Aftershow, some new insider info on Mark Henry and TNA’s creative team changes, plus the pros and cons of wrestlers stating their goal is to be “entertaining.”

