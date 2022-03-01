3/1 NXT 2.0 REPORT: Hazelwood’s live alt-perspective on loaded show with big tag team opener, two women’s Dusty Classic matches, Hayes vs. Dunne title match, Gunther vs. Sikoa, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA TV REPORT

MARCH 1, 2022

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with Bron Breakker’s music hitting as he and Tomasso Ciampa entered in Steiner Brothers-inspired singlets, a nice touch and a good way to remind fans (again) of Breakker’s lineage. The heels from Raw entered next, first with Robert Roode’s music and him rotating like his old NXT entrance, then Dolph Ziggler’s music hit. The faces took it to the heels before they could even make it out of the entrance area. It culminated with Ciampa hitting a twisting tornillo to both heels on the outside and the faces doing the patting on the back from the apron.

(1) BRON BREAKKER (c) & TOMASSO CIAMPA vs. THE DIRTY DAWGS (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode) – Tag team match

The ref didn’t even check on Ziggler and rang the bell. Ciampa threw Ziggler into a now-legal Breakker for a spinebuster and a two-count. Ziggler still had his zip-up vest on as Roode DISTRACTED Breakker (eating a boot for it), then hit a Zig Zag on Breakker for only a two-count; way to put over a finisher. Roode tagged in and hit some mounted punches, then a nice neckbreaker for a two-count.

Ziggler tagged back in as the crowd chanted “Go back to Raw!” Ziggler worked Breakker at a slower pace while taunting Ciampa, then a modified rear naked choke to Breakker. The crowd chanted a Bianca Belair “You don’t go here!” next. Breakker tried fighting back, but Ziggler hit his own neckbreaker before tagging in Roode, who hit a textbook vertical suplex. He then hit a second rope forearm across the chest for a two-count.

Ziggler tagged back in, then Roode, as Roode whipped Ziggler into the corner for a splash, but Breakker dodged and clotheslined Roode, who is legal. Ciampa finally got the tag and hit a series of running clotheslines to Roode, then in the corner to both men followed by a flying clothesline to take out both men. He dropped the straps and went for the Fairytale Ending on Roode, but Roode shoved him into their corner. He hit a big spinebuster for a two-count, then they cut to break. [c]

Ziggler had Ciampa in a modified rear chinlock (as expected with all these mid-match breaks), but Ciampa tried fighting back as Vic Joseph said the heels isolated Ciampa during the break. Ziggler went for his leaping DDT, but Ciampa turned it into a catapult that sent Ziggler over the ropes. Roode checked on his partner, but instead of rolling his partner in, he snuck around and took out Breaker, then sent him into the crowd (I’m guessing those are PC trainees he hit).

Ziggler recovered, dragged Ciampa to their corner, and tagged in Roode. They hit a double team where they turned a double hip toss into a neckbreaker-powerbomb combo for a two-count. Roode took his time following up, then started taunting Ciampa, who just started laughing. Rood grabbed the beard (no!), then ate a pump knee. Roode checked on his teeth when he recovered, a nice touch, as both men crawled to their corners. Ziggler tagged in, stopped Ciampa, but Ciampa was able to then make the tag as Breakker took it to Ziggler.

He hit overhead belly-to-belly suplexes to both men, then a HUGE lariat to Ziggler. Breakker set in the corner for a spear, but Ziggler hit a knee. Ziggler missed a superkick, then turned into a running spear. Ciampa tagged in, then climbed to the top as Breakker lifted Ziggler into the electric chair. They hit the Steiner Dog, but Roode just broke up the pin! Oh, I thought it was over there! Roode sent Breakker into the post, but Ciampa took him out. Ziggler rolled him up, but Ciampa kicked out and hit Fairytale Ending for the victory. What an opener!

WINNER: Bron Breakker & Tomasso Ciampa at 13:07 (Fairytale Ending)

-The announcers hyped the North American Championship match. The camera then picked up L.A. Knight making his way from the back. He gave a promo and basically said call everyone (including your side piece) to watch his match with Grayson Waller. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: This easily could have been a main event, but I like that it wasn’t for two reasons. One, it gave the show a hot start. Two, I think, even with the overrun, the ending would have come too predictably. I really thought it was over after that bulldog from the top, so that was a great bit of misdirection. It also helped that usually, the false finish in WWE leads to the other team winning, but they went with the right team here in the faces. I really don’t want to speculate too much on where it’s going from here because I just want to enjoy how great this feud has actually been with my admitted misgivings about it when it started.)

-They returned with a vignette of Gunther calling out Solo Sikoa, saying “good for him” to get a match with Gunther. Gunther then spoke in Austrian I believe, but the subtitles were too quick for me to catch while typing. Gunther said Sikoa’s undefeated streak will end at the hands of Gunther.

L.A. KNIGHT IN-RING PROMO

-Knight was in the ring with a mic. He played to the crowd before saying, “Yeah!” like an annoying asshole, then, “Let me talk to ya!” He said he and Waller have been doing this for a long time, just before Halloween Havoc. He brought up their match to see who would be the host, and showed a picture of him with his hands raised. He then brought up WarGames, then said I’m sorry as “three fans” chanted for Waller. He then brought up Waller stealing his car and beating Waller only for Waller to get a restraining order and bodyguard (Sanga). He then brought it to last week where Waller used the trunks to win, then Waller’s music hit.

Waller mocked Knight with, “Yeah” from the balcony area. He said Knight’s right, the winner was Grayson Waller. He said Knight was the roadblock on his path to greatness and it’s over. Knight said he can’t hear what he’s saying (and this was bleeped) because everyone’s calling him an asshole. Waller said goodbye, but Knight said hold up and showed the picture of him standing over Waller last week. He said two times he’s walked out standing tall with Waller laying after matches (even though he lost the last one). Knight said Waller is all about the likes and DMs, then said everyone on Twitter is calling him out for the punk he is for getting whooped (are they, though?). Knight said prove you have a shred of manhood (oh great, toxic masculinity is always a good angle).

Waller said next week he’s getting all the likes, all the swipes, and going viral as he will be last man standing. Knight said he was hoping he would say that and third time’s the charm. He rambled a bit before ending with that’s a fact of life. Looks like last man standing is official.

-They showed Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta in the locker room as Pirotta was on her phone. Hartwell was warming up and told Pirotta to focus. Pirotta checked her phone again for Duke Hudson before heading off for their match.

-A highlight package aired on the start of the women’s Dusty Classic from last week and the two teams that advanced. They hyped the two matches for tonight which, with all of the matches for tonight, will probably get less than four minutes like last week’s matches.

-Wendy Choo’s music hit as she made her entrance, body pillow and all. Dakota Kai’s music hit next as Wade Barrett said this is truly a peculiar duo. [c]

-They returned with the other team just entering the ring.

(2) WENDY CHOO & DAKOTA KAI vs. INDI HARTWELL & PERSIA PIROTTA – First round match in the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The Toxic Lounge was occupied again as Pirotta and Choo began the match. Choo tried a drop toehold, but Pirotta stayed standing with her strength. Pirotta grabbed the ponytails, but Choo just spun around, then other way before landing a palm strike. Pirotta shoved her into their corner, then tagged in Hartwell. Hartwell whipped Pirotta into Choo, then Hartwell hit a sidewalk slam for a two-count. Choo did fight out, then had to make a tag to Kai, who didn’t want to tag.

They hit a double team, sending Hartwell into their corner, then both hit running boots as Kai scored a two-count. Choo tagged back in as they hit a double frontside belly-to-back suplex. Choo went for a cartwheel clothesline, but missed and ate a clothesline herself. Pirotta tagged in, but Choo slipped out of a hold only to run into a boot to the chest for a two-count. Pirotta tagged in Hartwell, who hit a clothesline for another two-count that Joseph called before Choo even kicked out.

Hartwell went for a modified keylock in the middle of the ring. Choo broke it with an arm drag, then an inside cradle for a two-count. She slid by and made the tag. Kai hit a scorpion kick, used misdirection to hit Pirotta off of the apron, then took it to Hartwell. Kai hit her running pump kick in the corner, but Hartwell kicked out just before three. Pirotta then tagged in and lifted Kai, lawn darting her into the top turnbuckle and a big modified spinning sitting facebuster, but Choo broke up the pin with a naptime elbow. Kai then took out Pirotta with a pump kick. Choo hit basically a Vader Bomb from the top without holding onto the ropes, then Kai hit a double stomp from the top to win. Pirotta cried out in pain after the stomp.

WINNER: Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai at 5:21 (double stomp) to advance in the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

-Joseph hyped a “closer look” at Imperium vs The Creed Brothers. He got cutoff by commercial as he was adding more. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: So that got over five minutes! While the announcers put it over as a big upset because of how new the team is, let’s not act like Choo and Kai don’t have TONS more experience than the other two. Kai’s also been in many tag teams. Yeah, I know, too much logic, but while it did seem like before the brackets, it was set for Hartwell and Pirotta, since the brackets were announced and even before then, there’s been simmering tension between the two all brought about by Hudson. After last week’s events, it seems even more likely we see a match between the two partners with Hudson in one of their corners. As to the victors, if it’s them against Kay Lee Ray and Io Shira, my goodness, that should be a great match…as long as there aren’t too many sleep shenanigans from Choo.)

-They returned with Joseph and Barrett standing ringside hyping the MSG show and the “Road to WrestleMania.” Barrett then threw to the package on Imperium vs. The Creed Brothers titled “Perception vs. Reality.” Perception had Imperium’s logo behind it, with Reality having The Diamond Mine’s logo. The title is in reference to Malcolm Bivens’ comments I think last week. Seek out the video on YouTube. Brutus Creed has something special.

-Amari Miller made her entrance as they showed a video where Lash Legend berated Miller for “ruining her NXT debut.”

(3) AMARI MILLER vs. LASH LEGEND – Singles match

Legend berated Miller into the corner, but Miller feigned being scared and attacked Legend. Miller took out the leg, but then ran into a pump kick from Legend. Legend then lifted Miller into her arms and rocked her head between the top and middle rope for the full five-count. She then hit a pendulum backbreaker and then wrenched Miller over her knee. Legend went for a running elbow, but Miller moved as Legend crashed to the mat.

Legend grabbed Miller’s ankle, but Miller fought out with kicks and forearms. She hit a superkick to the gut, then a shotgun dropkick to Legend. She then hit a kick to the face, then a turnbuckle-assisted moonsault for a two-count. Legend recovered and threw Miller into the corner, then lifted her to her shoulders. She hit a sloppy lifting slam to Miller for the victory. She made Miller land before Legend even got close to the mat. After the match, Legend went to the camera and said she was the next big star, not Nikkita Lyons.

WINNER: Lash Legend at 2:56 (modified sitdown slam)

-In the back, McKenzie Mitchell asked Sikoa about Gunther’s comments. He said Gunther can bring all he got, but he’s going to keep coming. He said respect is a two-way street and Gunther is in for a fight.

-Gunther made his entrance sans Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel as the Ring General scowled. [c]