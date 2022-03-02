VIP AUDIO 3/2 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): WrestleMania developments, Reigns-Lesnar, Women’s Title matches, Edge-Styles, McAfee-McMahon, Nick Wayne, Waltman, New Japan Cup, Gresham-Santana botched finish (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the final segment of this week’s episodes of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Reaction to the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns contract signing.

WrestleMania’s line-up taking shape including the distribution of matches on night one vs. night two, and whether it’s a good move to both women’s title matches on night one.

How are things looking regarding a Steve Austin role at WrestleMania this year?

Analysis of the Edge promo and angle to set up A.J. Styles match.

Where in the world is the Pat McAfee-Vince McMahon podcast interview heading?

Sean Waltman’s return to the ring at GCW and the Joey Janela turn

The rise of teenagers Nick Wayne and the “Momma’s boy!” chant leading to his spectacular move on Shane Strickland, plus Wayne signing an AEW contract already.

The latest from Japan including Kota Ibushi and Tenzan injuries, New Japan Cup update.

MLW’s Mads Kruegger vs. Fatu last week.

The botched finish in the Jonathan Gresham vs. Santana match and how the wrestlers reacted poorly to the referee’s mistake.

And more!

