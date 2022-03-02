VIP AUDIO 3/2 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): WrestleMania developments, Reigns-Lesnar, Women’s Title matches, Edge-Styles, McAfee-McMahon, Nick Wayne, Waltman, New Japan Cup, Gresham-Santana botched finish (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the final segment of this week’s episodes of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- Reaction to the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns contract signing.
- WrestleMania’s line-up taking shape including the distribution of matches on night one vs. night two, and whether it’s a good move to both women’s title matches on night one.
- How are things looking regarding a Steve Austin role at WrestleMania this year?
- Analysis of the Edge promo and angle to set up A.J. Styles match.
- Where in the world is the Pat McAfee-Vince McMahon podcast interview heading?
- Sean Waltman’s return to the ring at GCW and the Joey Janela turn
- The rise of teenagers Nick Wayne and the “Momma’s boy!” chant leading to his spectacular move on Shane Strickland, plus Wayne signing an AEW contract already.
- The latest from Japan including Kota Ibushi and Tenzan injuries, New Japan Cup update.
- MLW’s Mads Kruegger vs. Fatu last week.
- The botched finish in the Jonathan Gresham vs. Santana match and how the wrestlers reacted poorly to the referee’s mistake.
- And more!
