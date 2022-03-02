News Ticker

New Control Your Narrative wrestling promotion announces TV deal

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

March 2, 2022

EC3 and Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman in WWE, announced a television deal for their new wrestling promotion, Control Your Narrative. The duo has been teasing the TV news for quite some time. The company has signed an exclusive deal with Pro Wrestling TV, which is set to launch in April.

Control Your Narrative will run it’s first show March 5. Killer Kross, formerly Karrion Kross in WWE, has also signed on with the upstart promotion.

