New Control Your Narrative wrestling promotion announces TV deal

EC3 and Adam Scherr, formerly Braun Strowman in WWE, announced a television deal for their new wrestling promotion, Control Your Narrative. The duo has been teasing the TV news for quite some time. The company has signed an exclusive deal with Pro Wrestling TV, which is set to launch in April.

3/2/22 Orlando FL⁣

Control Your Narrative will run it’s first show March 5. Killer Kross, formerly Karrion Kross in WWE, has also signed on with the upstart promotion.

