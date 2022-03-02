Tony Khan reveals main event match at AEW Revolution

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan has confirmed that Adam Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship will be the main event on Sunday at the AEW Revolution PPV event.

Khan revealed the news during a media scrum on Wednesday. Khan was asked about the possibility of Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa headlining the show for the AEW Women’s World Championship and said that the match certainly was worthy of the slot, but that Page’s match quality since becoming champion and Cole’s first shot at the title deserve the main event placement.

AEW Revolution airs live on PPV on March 6. Other matches on the show include C.M. Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar Match, Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley, the Face of the Revolution ladder match, and more.

