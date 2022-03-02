NXT 2.0 rating on USA Network for show headlined by Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Tomasso Ciampa & Bron Breakker

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NXT 2.0 last night on USA Network averaged 551,000 viewers, down from 612,000 last week, and a bit below the prior ten week average of 592,000. It drew a 0.47 cable rating, down from 0.52 last week.
In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.13 rating, actually up from the 0.12 last week and 0.11 the prior week and in line with the ten-week average 0f 0.13. They finished no. 70 among all cable shows in that key demographic.
This likely will be seen as a disappointment considering the cross-promotion on Raw for the main event of Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Tomasso Ciampa & Bron Breakker.
The viewership the last five weeks:
- 551,000 (3/1)
- 612,000 (2/22)
- 525,000 (2/15)
- 400,000 (2/8)
- 619,000 (2/1)
Demo rating the last five weeks:
- 0.47 (3/1)
- 0.52 (2/22)
- 0.45 (2/15)
- 0.37 (2/8)
- 0.50 (2/1)
Leave a Reply