NXT 2.0 rating on USA Network for show headlined by Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Tomasso Ciampa & Bron Breakker

NXT 2.0 last night on USA Network averaged 551,000 viewers, down from 612,000 last week, and a bit below the prior ten week average of 592,000. It drew a 0.47 cable rating, down from 0.52 last week.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.13 rating, actually up from the 0.12 last week and 0.11 the prior week and in line with the ten-week average 0f 0.13. They finished no. 70 among all cable shows in that key demographic.

This likely will be seen as a disappointment considering the cross-promotion on Raw for the main event of Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. Tomasso Ciampa & Bron Breakker.

The viewership the last five weeks:

551,000 (3/1)

612,000 (2/22)

525,000 (2/15)

400,000 (2/8)

619,000 (2/1)

Demo rating the last five weeks: