Vince McMahon conducted his first sit-down interview in over ten years on Thursday afternoon with an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. McMahon stuck to corporate talking points, but was likable for the most part. Though the responses on topics like Saudi Arabia, creating stars, and competition lacked deep substance, he presented as authentic when talking about himself and his nuanced personality. Below are specific news and notes from the interview:

-McMahon says that everything his company does is calculated and that he listens to smart people and makes decisions.

-Regarding the creation of the WWE Network, McMahon said a deal with Comcast was on the table, but he wanted more control of his product.

-Talking about criticism, McMahon says you can’t change perception and if people think he’s an asshole, “congratulations, I guess I am.”

-McMahon says it took him 30 minutes to decide on “getting the F out” and going to WWE.

-Creatively, McMahon says he listens well and can’t learn while talking.

-Vince McMahon breaks news and reveals he will be inducting The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

-McMahon calls The Undertaker an extraordinary human being and one of the greats. Says making that HOF induction will be one of the hardest things he’s had to do.

-McMahon says he enjoys confrontation and that he relishes competition when McAfee asks about AEW, Impact, and AEW’s recent purchase of ROH.

-McMahon jokes, says nothing he does is work and he loves the people he does business with. Says he can keep going as fast as he does because he doesn’t view what he does as work.

-McMahon says his priority is figuring out what the audience wants. Alludes to bringing back Hulk Hogan and others as examples of him doing that.

-McMahon says taking the company public made him a better businessman because he wasn’t running the business just for him.

-In talking about his favorite moments, McMahon says WrestleMania 1 is very important to him because of everything he had on the line.

-Vince McMahon – “death threats are what they are” while discussing the wrestling territory system.

-On the topic of Saudi Arabia, McMahon dodges a bit calls Saudi fans just like other fans around the world. Says going there was a play to reach those fans and that cultures must be respected.

-McMahon says he finishes training at 3am everyday and that it’s his only socially acceptable form of getting out his aggression.

-McMahon says most decisions he makes comes down to common sense.

-McMahon says he loves branding, says the word stupendous isn’t used often, sounds grand, and is attention grabbing for WrestleMania.

-LOL. McMahon says it’s seldom that he gets tired, but when he does, it allows him to focus on just one thing.

-McMahon says he doesn’t think much about transition. Says he wants to see it flourish with someone in the family running things or someone else – whatever is best for the business.

-McMahon says he wants to offer McAfee something. Says he’s part of the team and gives McAfee a chance to wrestle at WrestleMania.

-McAfee says it would be a dream to wrestle at WrestleMania, McMahon responds and says they will find him a suitable opponent.

-On the topic of creating stars, McMahon says its a team effort between the talent and the company together.

-McMahon says being a WWE Superstar sounds better than being a professional wrestler.

-During COVID, McMahon says he was determined to not miss a beat. Credits the performers for the company’s ability to do that.

-McMahon calles Brock Lesnar a smart son of a bitch.

-About the Attitude Era, McMahon says it was so much fun and the wild wild west, then tells the story about taking the bed pan shot to the head.

-McMahon says he’s a student of street psychology. Says he was a horrible school student and never learned how to study.

-McMahon says he prefers being off camera, says he misses out on directing and producing when he was playing a character on television.

