3/3 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Final hype for Sacrifice, Edwards vs. Maclin, Bullet Club in action, more

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

MARCH 3, 2022 (RECORDED)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA AT THE ALARIO CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

-Recap of events from last week’s show.

-Weekly show open.

(1) EDDIE EDWARDS vs. STEVE MACLIN

Eddie came out to the Honor No More theme music. Eddie attacked Maclin as he was coming through the ropes. They brawled at ringside. Maclin knocked Eddie down with a running kick. The action got in the ring and the bell rang. Eddie threw Maclin out of the ring and booted him off the apron. Maclin reversed things and did a dive on Eddie to the floor. In the ring, Maclin got a two count.

Maclin punched and kicked Eddie in the corner. They traded chops. Eddie gave Maclin a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Eddie chopped Maclin. Eddie yelled at the crowd as Maclin was down. Eddie clotheslined Maclin. Eddie chopped Maclin again. After trading chops, both wrestlers clotheslined each other. They got up and traded big punches.

Maclin gave Eddie a backbreaker and a clothesline, followed by an Olympic Slam. They fought on the top rope. Eddie was draped in the corner and Maclin charged him. The fight returned to the floor, with Maclin getting the best of it. As Maclin leaned out of the ring, Eddie hit him with a kendo stick for the disqualification.

WINNER: Steve Maclin by DQ in 7:00.

-After the match, Eddie continued to attack Maclin with the kendo stick, until Team Impact made the save. The rest of Honor No More greeted Eddie on the ramp. Maria Kanellis mocked Team Impact and said they were angry because they believe in honor and thought the only thing that mattered was Impact Wrestling. She said they were brainwashed and now that Eddie is with Honor No More, they should think again.

Heath said she was delusional. Vincent said he used to work for delusional people. He said Heath was delusional for thinking he would win the World Title. He said Heath was living a lie. Heath challenged Vincent to a match. Vincent and Honor No More walked toward the ring. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: A hard hitting match. It was getting really good when the DQ happened. They protected Maclin from a pinfall loss, which is a good sign for him.)

(2) HEATH vs. VINCENT

After some initial back and forth action, Vincent got the upper hand with a back elbow. They traded the advantage on the mat. Heath punched Vincent in the corner and ran his head into the top turnbuckle repeatedly. Heath stomped Vincent and gave him an elbow. Vincent clotheslined Heath. Vincent gave Heath a spinning neckbreaker and got a two count.

Heath gave Vincent a reverse atomic drop and kicked him in the back. Hannifan plugged the season premiere of NJPW following the show. Heath kicked Vincent. Taven grabbed Heath’s foot for a distraction. Vincent gave Heath a neckbreaker. [c]

Vincent had the advantage coming out of the break. Vincent gave Heath a Russian Leg Sweep. Vincent gave Heath a back suplex and got a two count. Team Impact cheered on Heath. Heath made a comeback. Vincent put Heath in a standing guillotine. Heath suplexed Vincent. Heath punched Vincent and clotheslined him. Heath missed a charge into the corner.

Vincent got Redrum on Heath, but Heath kicked out of a pin attempt. Heath got the Wake Up Call on Vincent for the win.

WINNER: Heath in 14:00.

-Honor No More attacked Heath after the match, but Team Impact jumped in the battle. As Heath fought with Taven, Moose attacked from behind. Heath laid out Moose with the Wake Up Call. Rich Swann made a three count. Team Impact raised hands in the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: Basic back and forth match, but the fans were into Heath. This went a little long. Good idea to let Heath get the upper hand in the fight to have the momentum going into Sacrifice.)

-Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week: Team 3D vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Beer Money from Sacrifice 2010.

(3) MASHA SLAMOVICH vs. RAYCHELL ROSE

After locking up, Masha pushed Rose in the corner and punched her. Rose gave Masha a running knee. Masha gave Rose a running knee. Masha powerbombed Rose. Masha gave Rose a brainbuster for the pin.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich in 1:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Another good squash win for Masha. Hannifan noted that she is 5-0.)

-Guerrillas of Destiny backstage promo. They talked about Bullet Club turning against them. Tama Tonga said it was personal with Jay White and called him a liar. He said Jay was threatened by him. He said it would be really personal tonight. Violent By Design approached. Eric Young said he liked that energy. Young offered to make a business arrangement. He wanted to team up with G.O.D. to take on the Bullet Club. G.O.D. nodded and walked off. [c]

-Mike Bailey was stretching backstage. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton walked up. Ace said he wanted to take Bailey straight to the top. Bailey agreed they could be a good team. He said that he knew Ace and Fulton tried before and failed, but Ace and Bailey could do it. Fulton got angry.

(4) MADISON RAYNE (w/Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb) vs. CASSIE LEE (w/Jessie McKay)

Kaleb brought blue tape and The Influence marked off where he could stand. Madison charged Lee at the bell and knocked her down. Madison elbowed Lee and choked her in the corner. Lee made a comeback and punched Madison. Madison regrouped at ringside. Lee threw Madison back in the ring. Madison gave Lee a jawbreaker, then choked her over the middle rope.

Tenille choked Lee behind the referee’s back. Madison gave Lee a Northern Lights Suplex. Madison put Lee in a chinlock. Lee made a comeback. Lee clotheslined Madison and fired up. Lee kicked Madison in the corner. Lee kicked Madison on the floor. Tenille pulled Lee off the apron and punched her. Tenille punched Jessie into Kaleb’s arms. Madison was upset. Lee kicked Madison in the head, followed by a suplex for the win. [c]

WINNER: Cassie Lee in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Short but entertaining. Perhaps the Battle for Kaleb will be settled at Sacrifice.)

-Jake Something vignette. Jake voiced over a package of his highlights. He said he wasn’t an underdog. He said his time was now and Sacrifice was his biggest opportunity.

-Mickie James walked to ringside wearing the Knockouts Title belt. She joined the commentary team.

(5) CHELSEA GREEN vs. TASHA STEELZ (w/Savannah Evans)

Mickie promised not to get involved, at Chelsea’s request. Tasha gave Green a knee in the midsection and a headbutt. Tasha kicked Green in the head. Green rolled up Tasha for a two count. Green caught Tasha with a running knee. Tasha made a comeback and got the upper hand. Tasha choked Green over the middle rope. Green gave Tasha a sunset flip from the ropes, but Tasha came back with an elbow.

Tasha punched and kicked Green. Tasha gave Green a headbutt and stomped her. Tasha punched Green. Green elbowed Tasha. Tasha gave Green an uppercut. They clotheslined each other to the mat. Green made a comeback. Green gave Tasha a backstabber and tripped Tasha into the bottom turnbuckle. Tasha chopped Green. Green gave Tasha a face-first suplex and got a two count.

Tasha super kicked Green, followed by a bulldog for a two count. Tasha threw Green out of the ring. Evans booted Green while the referee wasn’t looking. Mickie stood up but didn’t get involved. Tasha hit a frog splash off the top rope for the win.

WINNER: Tasha Steelz in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A solid, evenly fought match. The storyline between Mickie and Chelsea was forwarded. Looking forward to the rematch between Mickie and Tasha.)

-Security approached Matt Cardona and asked for a backstage pass. Cardona bragged to backstage personnel about his victory over Jordynne Grace and showed clips on his phone. One of the guys was distracted by a call from his wife and Cardona said he was being disrespected. He said if no one respected him in Impact, he would defend the title elsewhere. [c]

(6) JONAH vs. JOHNNY SWINGER

Swinger raked Jonah’s eyes. Swinger tried for a Russian Leg Sweep, but Jonah blocked it and slammed him. Jonah dropped an elbow on Swinger, then splashed him from the top rope.

WINNER: Jonah in 1:00.

-After the bell, Jonah was going to climb to the top rope again, but PCO’s music played and he walked to the stage. Jonah and PCO faced off in the ring. Jonah head butted PCO and slammed him. Jonah gave PCO the splash from the top rope. Fans chanted to do it one more time. PCO sat up and clotheslined Jonah over the top rope.

-Bullet Club was shown warming up backstage. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Deonna Purrazzo. She talked about her Champ Champ Challenge on Saturday. Gisele Shaw walked in and said Deonna was in her shadow. Deonna told her to stick around and she would find out about her. Deonna walked off. Lady Frost walked up and approached Shaw. Frost said Impact was giving her a rematch against Shaw. Shaw was disgusted.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and ran down the matches for Saturday’s Sacrifice show:

Deonna Purrazzo Champ Champ Challenge

Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

Jonah vs. PCO

Jay White vs. Alex Shelley

The IInspiration vs. The Influence

Trey Miguel vs. Jake Something

Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz

The Good Brothers vs. Violent By Design

Moose vs. Heath

-Bullet Club walked to the ring. [c]

(7) JAY WHITE & CHRIS BEY & DOC GALLOWS & KARL ANDERSON vs. TAMA TONGA & TANGA LOA & JOE DOERING & DEANER (w/Eric Young)

G.O.D. ran to the ring and brawled immediately. All six wrestlers fought in the ring. Security ran in and tried to break things up. Young and White fought at ringside. Scott D’Amore walked to the stage. He said the match would not take place tonight… as a regular wrestling match. He said it would be no DQ and he ordered security out of the ring. The wrestlers started fighting again. [c]

The wrestlers fought in the ring and at ringside. Tama brought a chair in the ring. Tama clotheslined Anderson. Tama threw Anderson out of the ring. Doering slammed White. White chopped Doering. Doering shoulder blocked White to the mat. White hit Doering with a trash can lid. Deaner and Bey squared off in the ring. Bey put a trash can over Deaner’s head and stomped it.

Bey dove on Doering, but Doering caught him and slammed him on the apron. Doc hit Loa with a bat on the outside. Tama clotheslined Anderson on the ramp. Loa hit Doc with the baseball bat. White choked Doering with a chain. Doering slammed White on the trash can. Deaner missed a dive on White in the ring. Doering clotheslined White. Doc hit Doering. Tama hit Doc with a trash can.

Loa speared Bey. Tama threw Bey out of the ring. Good Brothers threw G.O.D. out of the ring and they fought up the ramp. Doering and White faced off in the ring. Doering slammed White and Deaner gave White a headbutt off the ropes. A split screen showed the Good Brothers and G.O.D. fighting backstage. Doering gave Bey a running crossbody block.

Doering pulled out a door and brought it in the ring. Bey escaped being powerbombed by Doering. Bey sidestepped Doering and Doering crashed into the door. White suplexed Deaner. White gave Deaner the Blade Runner on the chair and got the pin.

WINNERS: Bullet Club in 15:00.

They showed the Good Brothers and G.O.D. still fighting backstage. G.O.D. hit the Good Brothers with a metal barricade. The Good Brothers ran out the back door.

(D.L.’s Take: A wild brawl that was fun to watch. The split screen was a little distracting, but overall this was good.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A solid go-home show for Sacrifice. They didn’t give away too much, but managed to build anticipation for Saturday’s show. Good use of Jay White and G.O.D. while they are in Impact. A good main event topped the show.

