ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW 3/4: More Final Revolution Hype, Triple Threat TNT Championship Match, Limitless Action, Deeb Five-Minute Challenge, Page vs. Cage in Ladder Match Qualifier

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PRIMER

MARCH 4, 2022

ADDITION FINANCIAL ARENA IN ORLANDO, FL.

AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations)

Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week

Sammy Guevara defeated Andrade “El Idolo” to retain the TNT Championship.

QT Marshall cut a promo saying all of Hook’s success is because of him. Hook came out, only to be attacked by Marshall’s Nightmare Factory henchmen, all of which he fought off. Marshall retreated.

In a backstage segment, Dan Lambert told Scorpio Sky that he would get a shot at the TNT Championship before the winner of the Face of the Revolution ladder match because of a meeting with Tony Khan. Ethan Page said that his title matches were thanks to Lambert, so he ought to trust him.

Wardlow defeated Nick Comorato.

Serena Deeb defeated Kayla Sparks in a five-minute challenge.

Orange Cassidy defeated Anthony Bowens to earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

Arena

Tonight’s episode of Rampage will be live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. which will be the venue for the Revolution PPV coming this Sunday. AEW was here not too long ago for the October 23, 2021 episode of Dynamite.

Four matches were announced for tonight, but all the news is about Tony Khan announcing on Wednesday that he purchased Ring of Honor, which recently went on “hiatus” after their traditional December Final Battle PPV. ROH will have their Supercard of Honor on April 1 of this year.

TNT Championship Triple Threat Match: Sammy Guevara (champ) vs. Darby Allin vs. Andrade “El Idolo”

As we inch towards Revolution, Rampage will have a championship match as Sammy Guevara defends the TNT Championship for the second straight week. This time it’s a triple threat affair, as he defends against Andrade “El Idodo” of the AHFO and Darby Allin. Guevara successfully retained over Andrade on last week’s episode. After the match, Andrade’s “boss” Matt Hardy attacked Sammy before he was bailed out by Darby. This was the genesis of a trios match we’ll see on Sunday as Sammy, Darby, and Sting will face Andrade, Matt, and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party.

Darby and Sammy are linked all the way back to Revolution of 2020 when they faced off one-on-one, a match which saw Darby comes out on top. Things are different now with both men with Darby having Sting by his side and Sammy a babyface. Andrade has been trying to recruit Darby into the AHFO

Frank’s Analysis: It’s interesting to see this happen before Revolution and have the Trios match already set up. I’ve said previously I’m not super attached to Sammy, so a title change would be fine with me. Does Andrade “help” Darby win the title and make him feel like he owes him so he should join the AHFO?

“Limitless” Keith Lee “in Action”

Ah yes, the old “in action” bit. Keith Lee will be as such for Rampage, but his opponent is not known. This past Wednesday, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz interrupted Tony Schiavone interviewing Keith. He wasn’t happy because it was “two interruptions” and warned of what would happen if there were a third. Starks threatened that if Keith showed up on Rampage, he may not make it to Revolution.

All three men are ticketed for the Face of the Revolution ladder match where the winner earns a TNT Championship match.

The professional wrestling world…. it's pretty friggin sweet. I look forward to seeing how things play out. But… first I gotta give Rampage and this ladder match my attention. — Gracious Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 3, 2022

Frank’s Analysis: I’m curious why Keith is not lined up to face either Starks or Hobbs one-on-one. Wade Keller has talked about potential issues already with Keith and the fact that he’s just “in action” is telling. This isn’t Wrestling Challenge or WCW Saturday Night. Wrestlers are rarely just “in action” anymore. For all intents and purposes, they might just want to give Keith a simple win over some bum, but my eyes are peeled on the situation.

Serena Deeb Five-Minute Challenge

It’s another episode of Rampage, and here we go with another Serena Deeb five-minute challenge. This started back on the February 9 edition of Dynamite where she defeated Katie Arquette. Two weeks ago, on Rampage she defeated Kayla Sparks, and last week she beat Kayla Sparks.

Serena has not lost a match since the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite where she was beaten by Hikaru Shida.

Frank’s Analysis: I like this track for Serena. If Thunder Rosa wins the women’s title Sunday, are we eventually headed towards those two going at it?

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Ethan Page vs. Christian Cage

Page vs. Cage eh …

(Bobby Heenan) So, if Hangman Adam Page were to team with Christian Cage and Brian Cage were still around, could Hangman Page and Christian Cage take on Ethan Page and Brian Cage and maybe they can find what was her name, Paige? And then…

(Gorilla Monsoon) WILL YOU STOP!

I hope one person laughs at this. I worked hard. Anyway, Ethan Page takes on Christian Cage for the last spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Christian in the ring. He last worked on the losing end of a 10-man tag match on the December 29 edition of Dynamite.

If you can believe this, you have to go back to the June 26, 2021 edition of Dynamite to find where Ethan won a singles match where he defeated Bear Bronson of Bear Country. He’s one half of the Men of the Year with Scorpio Sky managed by Dan Lambert. Check the recap earlier for details on the backstage segment between the three men.

Frank’s Analysis: I really like Ethan, and I wish he wasn’t tethered to Men of the Year. They must have their reasons though. I haven’t watched Impact in a while, so I don’t know his work there. It’s tough to get behind someone who hardly wins on TV. I know people watch Dark and Dark Elevation, but it’s not a lot and they always said we don’t have to watch to follow AEW. Anyway, Christian is the ladder match man, so my money is on him. It’s not a sure thing as I can see Ethan winning as well.

Summary

There’s plenty on tonight’s show that could set up various things for Revolution. I thought AEW did great on Dynamite getting me to want to see the show especially with CM Punk and MJF. You have the TNT Championship tonight, what’s going on with Keith Lee and Team Taz, and the final qualifier for the Face of the Revolution match. There are a lot of substories weaved into that match and the possibilities are abundant.

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Thank you for reading!