3/2 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Storm Grayson vs. Veer Mahaan, Raw recap, WrestleMania hype, more

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

MARCH 2, 2022

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick

Return of enhancement talent + squash match

(1) STORM GRAYSON vs. VEER MAHAAN

The wrestlers locked up and Mahaan quickly face-planted Grayson to the mat. They lined up again – this time Mahaan powered Grayson into a corner but broke away at the ref’s order. Grayson went behind Mahaan and briefly applied a side headlock until Mahaan fired him off and knocked him down with a shoulder block on the rebound. Mahaan screamed at the crowd and dropped the deliberate elbow. He started to pin Grayson but lifted him up at the two-count to continue the punishment.

He hoisted and dropped Grayson with a sidewalk slam, then yelled some more at the audience. He positioned Grayson on the middle rope and choked him against it with his knee. He lifted Grayson to his feet by his hair, then delivered a standard body slam. Mahaan applied a death claw to Grayson’s left trapezius. Grayson soon broke free and hit two ineffective clotheslines to Mahaan. Mahaan scowled, missed two clotheslines, absorbed Grayson shoulder block, then finally leveled Grayson with a big clothesline of his own.

Mahaan choked Grayson in the corner, then splashed him twice against its turnbuckles. Moving to the middle, Mahaan splashed Grayson vertically and covered for three.

WINNER: Veer Mahaan by pinfall in 3:45

-The Chicago-based Grayson took the loss like a champ.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Main Event’s format is disrupted this week with only a single match, and a brief one at that. Mahaan’s actual escalation to the main roster looks bleak as he is flip flopping between heel and babyface. This week he went full-heel against Grayson, using choking tactics and prolonging the match to torture his opponent. The Chicago-based Grayson took the loss like a champ.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Owens & Rollins vs. Alpha Academy from Raw

Replay of Edge in-ring promo from Raw

Replay of Rousey in-ring interview from Smackdown

Replay of Balor vs. Priest from Raw

Replay of Lesnar / Reigns contract signing from Smackdown

Match rundown for upcoming PLE WrestleMania

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 6.0

