Vince McMahon set to induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon is breaking with tradition and will induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame. McMahon confirmed the news during an appearance on The Pat McAfee show on Thursday afternoon.

As announced on The @PatMcAfeeShow, @VinceMcMahon will induct The @undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Friday, April 1. #WWEHOF https://t.co/byKhutIPnZ — WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2022

McMahon has only inducted someone one other time and that was Stone Cold Steve Austin in 2009. McMahon has typically stayed away from public appearances at the Hall of Fame, so as to keep the focus on the talent going in. The Undertaker is the only announced inductee to the class of 2022 thus far.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Friday April 1 after Smackdown.

CATCH-UP: WWE ends broadcast partnership, shuts down WWE Network in Russia