FREE PODCAST 3/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland discuss Tony Khan buying ROH, ROH’s Facebook Live preview for Supercard of Honor, review Prestige Wrestling’s Rise Above, more (77 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland share their immediate reactions to Tony Khan purchasing Ring of Honor. They discuss why they are not optimistic about what this will mean for ROH going forward, how this could affect Supercard of Honor, and other lingering questions. Honor Speak also resumes its tour of independent wrestling with Prestige Wrestling’s Rise Above, featuring a four-way match with Alex Shelly, Tom Lawlor, Mike Bailey, and Dalton Castle, PCO vs. Calvin Tankman, and more. In the VIP section, Honor Speak gears up for AEW Revolution by watching CM Punk’s 2003 ROH dog collar match against Raven.

