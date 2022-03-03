NJPW Strong “Rivals” lineup for March 5: TJP, Daniels, Robinson, Jonah in action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The lineup for NJPW Strong “Rivals” on March 5 has been announced by NJPW. The show will be headlined by Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Jonah & Bad Dude Tito in the main event. You can watch the show with a NJPW World subscription or order it on Fite.tv as a PPV.

The entire NJPW Strong “Rivals” lineup for March 5 is as follows:

Juice Robinson & David Finlay vs. Jonah & Bad Dude Tito

Karl Fredericks vs. Christopher Daniels

Brogan Finlay vs. TJP

