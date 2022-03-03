WWE ends broadcast partnership, shuts down WWE Network in Russia

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has terminated it’s broadcast partnership and shut down the WWE Network in Russia. According to a press release sent by the company on Thursday morning, the move eliminates all access to WWE programming including Raw, Smackdown, NXT, premium live events, and the WWE library.

This move is obviously in reaction to Russia’s invasion and war with Ukraine. Additional details on the length of this decision were not made clear.

