Tony Khan now owns Ring of Honor.

Khan has been teasing a major announcement for a week and the payoff opened this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Khan kicked off the show in the ring with Tony Schiavone and thanked fans for supporting AEW. Khan then quickly revealed that he had purchased ROH. From there, Khan announced that Bryan Danielson would square off against Christopher Daniels in one on one action — an ode to ROH’s first main event in which both men wrestled one another along with Low Ki in a triple treat match. After the announcement, Khan released a statement on the purchase.

“Ring of Honor’s influence on modern professional wrestling, is etched permanently in the history books and this acquisition ensures that it’s legacy will be kept alive and treated with the utmost respect. This deal adds thousands of hours of content to our rapidly growing library and creates new opportunities to expand our footprint on a national and global scale, while having the potential to produce new content under the ROH banner. I will immediately begin exploring opportunities to make ROH’s video library available to fans who’ll have the opportunity to witness the beginnings of the careers of some of AEW’s biggest stars.”

Ring of Honor is on a self-imposed hiatus, but will return for a Supercard of Honor show over WrestleMania weekend. On that show, Jonathan Gresham will face Bandido for the Undisputed ROH World Championship. In addition, The Briscoes will defend their ROH Tag Team Titles. Ring of Honor’s last show was the Final Battle PPV in December of 2021.

