3/2 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on Tony Khan’s big announcement, Casino Battle Royale, Six-Man Tag, Revolution PPV hype

KELLER’S AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MARCH 2, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening aired. Jim Ross introduced the show and then pitched right to the ring.

-Tony Schiavone interviewed Tony Khan, the owner of AEW. He said he’d get to wrestling soon, but this is a big week and they’re on the road Revolution. He said he has a huge announcement tonight. “It’s something big,” he said. He said three years ago they started the company in the parking lot outside of the arena. He said 17 years before that another wrestling company named Ring of Honor started. He said he’s long been a fan of ROH. He said he’s excited to announce he signed a deal today to become the new owner of Ring of Honor. He added, “Shane’s not here. There’s no Shane. It’s me.” He said 20 years ago last week ROH launched with an Era of Honor. He said Christopher Daniel was an AEW original and an ROH original. He said the man he wrestled that first night is who will wrestle Jon Moxley at Revolution – Bryan Danielson. Danielson then came out to his entrance music.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s something worthy of some unpacking. Does he own all or some of the tape library? Does he plan to run it as a second regional developmental company? If ROH keeps running live events, who is going to be in charge of day-to-day booking and other executive positions? Is he going to try to elevate the brand nationally with a cable clearance and still run PPVs? I am glad he announced this early because it would have been on viewers’ minds throughout the show and the focus should be on promoting the PPV this Sunday.)

AEW just issued a press release to PWTorch.com with some details:

Moments ago on AEW: Dynamite live on TBS, it was announced that Tony Khan has agreed to acquire the assets of Ring of Honor Wrestling Entertainment, LLC from Sinclair Broadcast Group, including the promotion’s extensive video library dating back to 2002, brand assets, intellectual property, production equipment and more. Known widely as the independent promotion that birthed some of wrestling’s biggest stars of today, including AEW’s C.M. Punk and Bryan Danielson, and highlighted dozens of members of the AEW roster, Ring of Honor’s purchase signifies a new chapter in the future of professional wrestling as AEW’s meteoric rise continues to draw the youngest-skewing wrestling audience on television. “Ring of Honor’s influence on modern professional wrestling is etched permanently in the history books, and this acquisition ensures that its legacy will be kept alive and treated with the utmost respect,” said Tony Khan, CEO of AEW, Chief Football Strategy Officer of the Jacksonville Jaguars and GM/Sporting Director of Fulham F.C. “This deal adds thousands of hours of content to our rapidly growing library and creates new opportunities to expand our footprint on a national and global scale, while having the potential to produce new content under the ROH banner. I will immediately begin exploring opportunities to make ROH’s video library available

to fans, who’ll have the opportunity to witness the beginnings of the careers of some of AEW’s biggest stars.” This acquisition will be completed through an entity that is wholly-owned by Tony Khan. Further details about the extent of this acquisition will be announced in the coming weeks.

(1) CHRISTOPHER DANIELS vs. BRYAN DANIELSON

They shook hands as a tip of the hate to the Code of Honor to start the match. Excalibur noted that Daniels’ left eye is still damaged from the Young Bucks. He said he hasn’t wrestled in AEW in 7 months. Fans chanted “Fallen Angel” early. Daniels landed an Arabian moonsault onto Bryan at ringside a couple minutes in. Ross touted that a 51 year old just pulled that off. Bryan, though, took over in the ring. Ross said, “Look at that eye, it does not look nice.” Schiavone wondered if he had full sight. Daniels headbutted Bryan off the top rope and then dove off the top rope with a crossbody for a two count. A bit later, Bryan leaped off the top rope, but Daniels caught him with a uranage. When Daniels set up a top rope huracanrana, Bryan shoved him out of mid-air hard to the mat. Danielson caught Bryan mid-air and landed a uranage. Then he went for the Best Moonsault Ever, but Bryan countered into a triangle choke for the tapout win.

WINNER: Danielson in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: It was cool to have the wrestlers on hand to pay tribute to ROH like this. The match was good, and it appeared these two wrestling each other felt like comfortable old shoes that just fit well because they’ve had ring time with each other before.)

-Danielson stood mid-ring after the match and said in ROH they began matches with a hand shake and ended with a hand shake. He grabbed Daniels’ hand and said the problem now is that he’s not in ROH, he’s in AEW, so it’s time to kick someone’s head in. Danielson then stomped away at Danielson’s skull near his injured eye. He then called out Moxley. He said on Sunday, the head that will be stomped in will be his. Moxley’s “Wild Thing” theme played and he made his way to the ring. He paced in the ring while Danielson stood in a corner of the ring and stared at him. Mox said he can see that Danielson is better than ever and is better more violent than ever. He said he got one thing wrong. “There are two paths I can walk down right now, and which path I take will determine my future,” he said. He said Danielson thinks if he gets his head kicked in on Sunday, he’ll fade to oblivion never to be heard from again. He said that won’t happen. “I chose to wrestle another path, through sure force of will,” he said. He said he’ll walk his path through fire and bullets through him. He told Danielson to prove him wrong by taking his shot. Danielson wound up to take a free shot, but then rolled out of the ring and extended his arms on the entrance stage.

(Keller’s Analysis: I wonder if Danielson defying the Code of Honor against an ROH Original like Daniels is a harbinger of an “invasion” type storyline with wrestlers identifying with ROH – recent and distant past – band together to go after Danielson. Our antenaes have to be up for a possible “invasion” angle or “ROH vs. AEW” angle, or at least faction-warfare between wrestlers associated with each brand. As for Mox, why would he think Danielson wants to stomp him into oblivion? Isn’t the storyline that Danielson thinks fighting it out with Moxley will lead to them having an alliance leading younger wrestlers who would benefit from their wisdom and guidance?)

-Sting and Darby Allin were backstagse. Sting talked about the threat of fines and suspensions if they interfere in the Triple Threat match. He asked Darby if he’s worried. Darby said no. He said whatever happens with him and Sammy Guevara on Friday, they’re teaming up on Sunday and they’ll steal the show because nobody is more chaotic than they were.

(Keller’s Analysis: Are viewers supposed to know what Sting is talking about? What Triple Threat match? Shouldn’t that be established before this segment? Someone in AEW needs to keep track of this stuff better in terms of what the Dynamite audience is made aware of. Darby seems to be gaining confidence on the mic. Are he and Jungle Boy in a race to see who can become a “good promo” first?)

(2) CASINO BATTLE ROYALE – Winner Joins Triple Threat Tag Team Title match at Revolution

Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) made their ring entrance. It’s the return of Darius who was out with an ACL injury just over a year ago. FTR were already in the ring. Excalibur began explaining to the rules for this match, but hadn’t summarized what is actually at stake. (AEW TV shows are too often aimed at people who have been on social media all week and have been hardcore fans for 20 years. Tony Khan already has the fans watching who have loved wrestling and followed it as passionately as he has for the last 30 years and are immersed in everything every day on social media. This show needs to work harder at presenting coherent, friendly on-ramps for that “second million” who often have to feel lost and not part of this “club.”)

After 90 seconds, the Acclaimed came out third. Max Caster made references to sending their opponents back to ROH. He also inserted a “Euphoria” reference. He said their opponents are “less popular than Glen Jacobs tweets.” (Yeah, his tweets were idiotic this week. Yikes.) Schiavone said it’s a pretty savvy move to use up a lot of that 90 seconds. Excalibur said there was good cross-promotion there since “Euphoria” is on HBO Max. Next out were Alan Angels & “10” from Dark Order. Butcher & Blade entered next. Next out were the Varsity Blondes, Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Bear Country entered during the break. Santana & Ortiz charged out right after the break. They quickly eliminated Bear Country. Max Caster was tossed out next by Dante. “Listen, listen, you’re eliminated,” quipped Ross. Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta came out next accompanied by Wheeler Yuta, Orange Cassidy, and Kris Statlander. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson came out next. Dark Order members worked together. FTR gave Bowens their Big Rig finisher. Out next were The Young Bucks. FTR stood and watched them make their way to the ring. Ross said they say they’re the best team on the planet, and if they win here, they can prove it on Sunday. As they faced off in the ring, they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

The Gunn Club entered next. Schiavone touted them as they entered the ring. They clotheslined a couple wrestlers who approached them with their guard down. FTR and the Bucks then eliminated the Gunns. Then they turned on each other and fought. Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson made their entrance next. 2point0 (Jeff Parker & Matt Lee). Danhausen appeared from under the ring and cursed Evil Uno. That distraction helped Beretta counter Uno and suplexed him to the floor to eliminate him. Ross grumbled, “Good Lord, guys. He cursed him?” After Santana & Ortiz eliminated 2point0, 2point0 grabbed their boots and then FTR eliminated them.

It eventually came down to Dante & Darius, FTR, and the Bucks. Schiavone noted two of three teams were the originals in the match. Dante eliminated Cash with a headscissors, but flew over the top rope to the floor himself. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish came out and distracted Dax, leading to the Bucks knocking FTR out of the ring. That sets up a Red Dragon vs. FTR feud, I suppose. So it came down to Darius vs. Matt & Nick Jackson. Ross said it’d be miraculous if Darius overcame those odds. Darius rallied and knocked Nick off the ring apron, but Brandon Cutler caught him. Darius knocked Matt into Nick seconds later, knocking him off the top rope to the floor. He almost tossed out Matt, but Matt held onto the top rope. Darius ducked a charging Matt, but Matt backdropped him over the top rope onto the ring apron. The fans were standing. They battled on the ring apron. Matt kicked Darius in the crotch and then superkicked him to the ground to win. Ross pointed out that a low blow is not illegal in a battle royal.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks.

-Red Dragon entered the ring afterward. Ross said he was confused. Excalibur said it looked like a make-good for what happened last week. Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy walked out with Christian to JB’s theme and looked at their opponents on Sunday in the ring. [c]

-A promo aired with Chris Jericho who talked about facing Eddie Kingston on Sunday. He said the world is buzzing after their “promo segment” last week. He said Kingston probably wouldn’t know what a promo segment is, so he called it a “conversation.” He said he’s been such a big star for so long and Eddie hasn’t, so it’s hard for him to relate to Eddie. He said he has a chance to get a big win on Sunday, but he asked if he really thinks he has what it takes to beat him. “Do you have the self-confidence to get over your fear of success,” he said. He said if he beats him, he will tell him he has his undying respect. He said if he doesn’t win, he’ll look him in the eye and laugh at his pathetic ass and tell him to GFY. Santana and Ortiz walked up to Jericho and fist-bumped him. There was tension. Jericho asked, “Are we good?” They turned and left. Jericho told them, “I’ve always got your back.”

-C.M. Punk made his ring entrance. He said he used to wake up every morning, splash water on his face, and look at himself in the mirror and ask himself, “Am I the bad guy?” He said he never really had an answer. He said people don’t really think they’re the bad guy in their own story. He said until a week ago, he was sure Max was the bad guy. He said for him to bare his soul like that on national TV took courage, which is courage he didn’t know he had. He said he spoke about a lot of deep things, but he couldn’t shake the feeling he was being gaslit. He said he doesn’t believe Max is lying. He said he thinks those things happened to him. He said he’s not sure if it matters. He said there’s a famous picture of him when he was very young with Steve Austin. He said after much lesser men framed him as someone who took his ball and went home, he didn’t get mad at the world or do horrible things. He said since he arrived in AEW, he saw MJF lash out at Dean Malenko, who is suffering from Parkinson’s. He said he’s heard MJF bury Brian Pillman’ Jr.’s father in his home town. He said he had to hear Max say awful things about Darby’s uncle.

He asked if he was to blame for all the horrible things MJF did because he didn’t accept his handshake offer. He said there’s nothing he can say that will have more impact than what he can do. He asked Max to come to the ring so they can have a conversation in front of the world. He said he wanted the Max from last week.