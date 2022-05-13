Starrcast 5 announced for Summerslam weekend

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The fifth installment of the Starrcast wrestling convention will take place over Summerslam weekend in Nashville. The convention, put on by Conrad Thompson, has been on hiatus since the pandemic began in 2020.

Y’all ready to make some more memories? @StarrcastEvents returns this July in #Nashville! Tickets on sale May 20. https://t.co/FhDfHRItRV pic.twitter.com/x6dMa4DNeD — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) May 13, 2022

The event will take place from July 29-July 31 at the Nashville Fairground. WWE is running Summerslam at Nissan Stadium on the same weekend. Conrad Thompson spoke to Sports Illustrated about the news and teased some twists on the usual panel format.

“Pre-pandemic, we had hoped to do another Starrcast in Chicago in 2020, but the stars just didn’t align,” Thompson said. “So it makes sense to bring it back, especially with a stadium show nearby—but this time, with a few twists that I think everybody is going to enjoy.

“You’re going to hear from some names we haven’t heard from in quite a long while,” Thompson said of the talent appearing. “And there will be some others who we may be hearing from for the last time. We’ll start all of those announcements next week.”

The last Starrcast event was held in 2019 in Baltimore in conjunction with the AEW Full Gear PPV event. Talent at that event included Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, and The Young Bucks.

CATCH-UP: Bret Hart not returning to AEW anytime soon