Bret Hart not returning to AEW anytime soon

Bret Hart will not be returning to AEW anytime soon. Tony Khan confirmed the news even in the midst of the company running a tournament in honor of his brother Owen and Owen Hart Foundation.

“Not right now,” Khan said about Bret’s return to AEW in an interview with TSN. “I think Bret himself said that. First of all, we have a great respect for Bret Hart as a company and as individuals. A lot of the wrestlers here and myself respect Bret Hart as a great person and a great wrestler. He would always be somebody we would treasure whenever he’s around. He was involved in the first Double or Nothing [in 2019, when he unveiled the AEW World Championship for the first time]. He said he’s happy at home right now. It’s a great thing he’s got going and we’ve just got so much respect for Bret Hart.

“It’s an honor to pay respect to Bret Hart and, of course, and it’s something that Dax and Cash and C.M. Punk in particular have bonded over and had great matches with each other and with other people along the way, Khan said. “Dustin Rhodes had a great match with C.M. Punk, also, that I think reminded some people of the matches he had himself with Bret in the past.”

Both the women’s and men’s Owen Hart Foundation tournaments are currently underway in AEW. On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole, Jeff Hardy, and Toni Storm each advanced to the semifinals. Both tournaments will conclude at AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV event on May 29 in Las Vegas.

Other announced matches on the Double or Nothing card include C.M. Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and Wardlow vs. MJF.

