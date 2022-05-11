5/11 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on Toni Storm vs. Hayter, Jungle Boy vs. Starks, Wardlow-MJF contract signing, Punk vs. Silver, Dax vs. Cole

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 11, 2022

UNIONDALE, N.Y.

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-After the Dynamite opening aired, Jim Ross excitedly introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd.

(1) ADAM COLE vs. DAX HARWOOD – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Round One match

Cole’s ring introduction took place. Dax walked out with an ROH Tag Team Title belt and a AAA Tag Team Title belt. They showed Martha Hart sitting in the audience watching. Excalibur plugged the Owen Hart Foundation website. They opened brawled at ringside a few minutes in, with Cole getting most of the offense. They cut to a split-screen break at 5:00. [c/ss]

Cole controlled the action in the ring during the break. Cole shoved Dax in the head. Dax began to show some fight and landed two unreleased German suplexes. Cole landed one himself. Dax then landed his third. Both were down and slow to get up. Dax went for a top rope move, but when Cole moved, he landed on his feet. He then hit a slingshot powerbomb for a near fall.

Cole came back with a brain buster onto his knee for a two count at 10:00. Cole caught Dax leaping off the middle rope with a super kick for a two count. Dax leveraged Cole’s shoulders down for a two count next. Excalibur said Dax made Cole pay for an arrogant cover. An “AEW” chant rang out briefly.

When Dax went for a sharpshooter, Cole upkicked him. Dax countered a Panama Sunrise attempt into a pile driver for a near fall. Dax then applied a sharpshooter mid-ring. Cole powered his way toward the bottom rope. Schiavone noted Dax grabbed at his ribs and seconds later he had to release the hold. Cole knocked Dax off the ring apron. Dax clutched his ribs on the floor. Dax rolled into the ring at the count of nine.

Cole applied a sharpshooter mid-ring. Dax reached for the bottom rope, but Cole dragged him back to center-in. He then tapped out. They showed Martha Hart reacting to the finish. Excalibur noted that Cole will face the winner of Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin which takes place later in the show.

WINNER: Cole in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. The pace early required some patience for viewers who aren’t heavily invested in the outcome, and I don’t know that Dax as a babyface has been established enough with a big part of the audience.)

-A video package aired hyping Darby vs. Hardy, with soundbites from each. Darby said nobody wants to see him and Jeff exchange headlocks. He said they’re more stunt men than wrestlers. Hardy said their chemistry will “embrace one another.” Hardy said he’s been studying Darby for a while. Darby said people want to see him go to the hospital, and he wants to. He said he asked Tony Khan to make it a no rules match so they can just be psychotic.

-They showed the hosts of “Impractical Jokers” in the front row, Casey Jost and Brian “Q” Quinn.

-“Hangman” Adam Page made his ring entrance. Hangman joined the announcers on commentary.

(2) C.M. PUNK vs. JOHN SILVER

Punk made his ring entrance first. He wore a New York Islander Tavares jersey and looked at the crowd as if he was wondering if he could be forgiven. He yelled, “It’s clobbering time.” Fans booed. Hangman said, “This warms my cold heart.” Ross asked if Punk cares he’s being booed. Hangman said he doesn’t think he does. (The timing of this is so weird, because Hangman leaned heel last week, and now he’s got to do commentary for a Punk match where Punk is in the one city where he’s a heel.) Silver came out second, accompanied by fellow Dark Order members on the stage.

Punk rolled to the floor seconds into the match and cupped his ears to encourage the boos and catcalls. Silver punched away at Punk in the corner at 2:00. Punk fired back with a clothesline out of the corner. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Punk methodically controlled the action during the break and settled into a chinlock. Back from the break, Silver avoided a charging Punk and so Punk crashed in the corner. Silver threw some round kicks at Punk. Punk went for a backslide, but Silver slipped free and landed several more kicks followed by a brainbuster for a two count. Ross said this has turned into “one hell of a wrestling match.” Ross said Punk has bitten off more than he perceived he would.

Silver played to the crowd. Punk countered a Spin Doctor set-up with a high round kick to the head. Ross said it didn’t catch Silver as much as he’d like. Fans loudly broke into a dueling chant of “Johnny Hungy / C.M. Punk.” Punk then hit Silver with a Buckshot Lariat for the sudden win.

WINNER: Punk in 8:00.

-Hangman headed to the ring, angry that Punk utilized his signature finisher. Ross said he was pissed. Hangman got in Punk’s face. Punk asked if he was mad. He said it sounds like he’s taking this a little personal. Punk said he doesn’t know why the fans of Long Island don’t like him. He said when it comes to them and him and the title, it’s not personal, it’s just business. He said he used to wake up every morning and ask himself if he was a good guy. He said this morning he woke up and asked himself, “Are you the champ? And my answer was yes.” He said Hangman said last week he wouldn’t shake his hand, but he’d destroy him. Punk said what he did to Silver is a blueprint for what he’d do to him at Double or Nothing. He said he’ll shake his hand after he beats him at Double or Nothing, whether he’s conscious or unconscious. Hangman gave Punk a middle finger gesture and then left the ring.

-Schiavone interviewed Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and Rebel backstage. Baker complained about having to wrestle against a mystery opponent. She said she doesn’t care, though, because she’ll win. Schiavone said if they both win, they’ll face each other in the semi-finals. Baker said if that happens, it’ll be a fair fight and “the better female will win.”

(3) DANHAUSSEN vs. “PREMIERE ATHLETE” TONY NESE (w/”Smart” Mark Sterling)

Danhaussen made his ring entrance. Justin Roberts said he claims to be over 6-7 and over 300 pounds and is “very nice, very evil.” Ross said he’s a strange duck.” Excalibur said it’s the long-awaited debut of Danhaussen. Nese flexed. Danhaussen threatened to cast a spell. Sterling protested, which distracted Danhaussen briefly. Nese then hit him with a running forearm and a running knee in the corner for a sudden three count. Ross said, “What an auspicious debut for Danhaussen.”

WINNER: Nese in under 1:00.

-Sterling asked fans if they are shocked. He said he’s not. Sterling said, “This guy got an entrance, but you didn’t. What do you think of that?” Nese hit Danhaussen with another running knee. Sterling said Danhaussen has to pay the price of all the “internet meme wrestlers.” Hook marched determinedly to the ring to his music. Nese and Sterling left as Hook checked on Danhaussen. Ross said fans have embraced Hook as rapidly as anyone he can remember in a long, long time. He said he’s a talented athlete. Danhaussen offered a handshake to hook. Hook shook his hand. Fans popped. Hook then quickly left the ring. Excalibur wondered if they will see Hookhaussen after all.

-Excalibur plugged the Wardlow-MJF contract signing is up next. [c]

-Wardlow was escorted to the ring by security. He was handcuffed. The big screen on the stage said, “Boo Wardlow.” Chris Jericho’s voice then narrated a video package with a graphic that said: “Next season on Dark Side of the Ring…” Then clips aired of the MJF-Wardlow saga, Taz, Jake Roberts, and Barry Horowitz (who called Sean Dean a jobber). Ross said he’s not sure what to say about what they just saw. Schiavone said it was propaganda.

MJF made his ring entrance. He wore a New York Islander jersey and a scarf. The announcers talked about how MJF is actually cheered in Long Island and how baffling it is. MJF entered the ring and asked for them to cut his music. MJF said, “I love you crazy sons of bitches.” He said unfortunately they now have to talk to Wardlow. Boos. They sat on the end of a long table, President Putin style. MJF said it’s a David vs. Goliath story. He said he’s slightly smaller, but more jacked and skilled and Salt of the Earth and Jewish. He called Long Island the most magical place in the world. He called Wardlow “a big, dumb, stupid oaf.”

MJF said he has to go over the rules of their match. He said if Wardlow can beat him at Double or Nothing, he’ll let him out of his contract with him. He said they have the opportunity to show the world what Long Islanders are all about. He said under no circumstances would he want everyone to stand up and boo Wardlow out of the arena every time he tries to talk. He repeated it for the people in the cheap seats. “You’re poor, but you’re still beautiful.”

MJF told Wardlow the floor is his. Fans stood and booed. MJF said it’s so weird that he can’t hear Wardlow. He told Wardlow, “You’re kind of the worst.” He said, “And karma is coming your way when it comes to these conditions after everything you did back in the day to my best friend, ‘The American Roller Coaster’ Cody Rhodes.” Fans ohhh’d. MJF said, “Guys, you don’t want me to talk about 2024? Don’t worry about it. Neither does the guy in the back.”

He brought up Shawn Spears and asked him how many times he’s gong to whip Wardlow. Spears flashed his ten fingers at Wardlow like his “Perfect Ten” gimmick in NXT. He said if he can manage together past ten whippings, he’ll have to wrestle Spears in a cage. He called Wardlow a dipshit for laughing because he’s 0-2 in cage matches. He revealed he will be the special referee for that cage match.

MJF said if gets past that and wrestles him at Double or Nothing, if he loses to him, he can never sign an AEW contract. He asked Wardlow if he wants to still sign. Wardlow acted nonplussed and tried to sign the contract. He had handcuffs on and said he couldn’t grip the pen. MJF agreed to let security remove the cuffs. “Sign the contract, pig, sign the contract,” MJF said.

Wardlow stood and signed the contract. Wardlow didn’t let security cuff him again. Instead, he beat up the security guys as MJF cowered behind Spears in the corner. Wardlow cleared the ring, then looked at Spears who’d a chair in hand. Wardlow punched a charging Spears. MJF then tried to dive out of the ring, but Wardlow caught him. Sterling leaped onto Wardlow’s back to prevent a powerbomb. MJF and Spears walked up the ramp as Wardlow removed his shirt and then power bombed Sterling through the table.