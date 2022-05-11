SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of NXT 2.0 has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness

-A fine opener between Toxic Attraction and the team of Wendy Choo & Roxanne Perez. Perez is going to outgrow the partnership with Choo sooner than later. She has an in factor and it’s hard not to watch her when she’s out there. She commands attention. Vince McMahon has something there.

-So, the Joe Gacy promo was probably his best to-date on NXT 2.0. However, he’s walking this line of heel inclusion person and demonic heel Undertaker-esque character and those don’t line up well. Pick a lane and he’ll be much better off.

-I got a kick out of the Ivy Nile Challenge videos. She needed a gimmick to play into with her character and this fits really well. She’s a bit raw in her line delivery, but this is a good foundation and environment to build on.

-I get the idea of the Women’s Breakout Tournament, but based on this show, I’m not confident all of these women are ready for national television on their own.

-Alba Fyre seems to be all in on the new gimmick and she’s talented enough to get it over. A good combination.

-Ok, so how about that Solo Sikoa promo? That was the best performance by a new NXT 2.0 talent since the rebrand back in September. Sikoa looked comfortable, read the audience, played into them, and looked like a star in doing so. Him and Bron Breakker are going to have it out for top guy on the brand soon enough.

-Nathan Frazer is such a cool wrestler in the ring, but the polar opposite outside of it. He needs that character quick.

-Grayson Waller teaming with Tiffany Stratton and wrestling Andre Chase feels like a big drop from being on Raw and wrestling A.J. Styles. What’s that about? Who knows? The positive analysis would be he’s in a holding pattern ahead of a jump to the main roster. The negative? That WWE has soured on this work. My guess though is that it falls somewhere in between the two.

-Cora Jade had a strong performance with Natalya in the main event. She sold really well and showed and edge, something that her character very much needed. The finish, though!!! Ugh. The camera caught Jade talking to the referee and then passing out and it looked god awful. Jade needed to be selling the pass out there instead of rushing. She’ll want that one back for sure.

