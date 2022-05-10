5/3 NXT 2.0 REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on start of Women’s Breakout Tournament, Choo & Perez vs. Dolan & Jane, Natalya vs. Jade, Alba Fyre’s returns, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT 2.0 “SPRING BREAKIN'” TV REPORT

MAY 10, 2022

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

(So, beginning tonight, there will only be one report for NXT 2.0 moving forward. Kelly Wells and I will be alternating weeks with me taking this week and Kelly next week. However, we’ll still be doing PWT Talks NXT every week, so you’ll get to hear our thoughts there.)

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a recap of Bron Breakker defeating Joe Gacy last week, but then Gacy and his druids abducting Breakker. Breakker was shown in the back of a vehicle with Gacy holding a cellphone as a camera. Breakker had a burlap sack on his head as the druids and Gacy (I guess) dropped him somewhere in the dark (where’s Tom Stoup when you need some Florida geography?)

-Toxic Attraction made their entrance for what Alicia Taylor announced as a Women’s Tag Team Championship match even though it was advertised as a non-title match. Roxanne Perez entered next, then Wendy Choo. Perez distracted them as Choo hit a crossbody on the women before the match began.

(1) TOXIC ATTRACTION (Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne w/Mandy Rose) vs. ROXANNE PEREZ & WENDY CHOO – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Choo started, then tagged in Perez as they worked Dolan’s left arm. Another quick tag led to Choo attacking the arm, then tagging in Perez. Perez hit a seris of arm drags and rolled up Dolan for a two-count. Jayne made a sneaky tag on a Perez O’Connor roll, then beat on Perez after a neckbreaker. She gave Choo a crotch chop. Dolan tagged in as they worked Perez. Jayne tagged back in and put in a sub, wrenching Perez’s arms back. Perez fought to her feet and flipped Jayne over, then tagged in Choo. Choo hit an overhead belly-to-belly after an Irish whip, then hit a handspring splash in the corner. She then sent both women outside, held open the bottom two ropes, and allowed Perez to hit a lope as they cut to break. [c]

Part of the split-screen played where Dolan and Jayne took it to Choo throughout. Choo tried fighting back, but Jayne stopped her with a knee to the gut and locked in a seated modified cobra clutch. They came back fully as Jayne hit a short-arm clothesline. In another O’Conner roll spot, Choo fought off the tag from Dolan and tagged in Perez. Perez hit some running forearms and then a Thesz Press to Dolan. Perez kept up the speed as the crowd chanted for her, hitting a side Russian leg sweep for a two-count. Perez tagged in Choo, hit her twisting back handspring splash, then Choo hit her Nap Time splash for a two-count that was broken up by Jayne, who was quickly deposited outside by Perez. Perez tagged in again.

Rose came into the ring and shoved Dolan out of the way as Perez leaped at her. Choo took it to Rose, but as Perez tried hitting the Code Red, Jayne hit her with a superkick. Dolan covered for the victory. That was some bad, bad refereeing by D.A. Brewer. After the match, Choo came in to attack, but Rose hit her in the back with the title. The three women beat on her. Rose stood over Choo and said, “You will never look like me!” I don’t think Choo’s ever made any indication that she’s jealous of Rose’s look, so that was a weird, weird line.

WINNER: Toxic Attraction at 9:57 (superkick)

-Vic Joseph then threw to a video package of Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton going on a shopping trip. Stratton said shopping is the best medicine as Waller held all of the bags. Waller and Stratton railed on Chase U, calling it a school for losers and Waller says the girls “look like wildebeests.”

-They showed Gacy in the back with two druids and a red light. They cut to break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: The match was fine. It’s a bit awkward when it’s clear that the challengers, in-ring, are on another level than the champion. The match was clearly designed to build to that Perez hot tag and give her some furious offense. The Rose interference was just weird – as was her line after – but I guess at least it wasn’t your typical distraction finish? With Perez in the Breakout Tournament, it probably didn’t make sense to have her become champion here, but with the bracket laid out, she’s either winning the tourney or losing to Lyons in the final.)

-They returned with Roderick Strong punching a dummy in the back as The Creed Brothers approached wanting to talk. The Creed Brothers were upset that their win was tainted by Strong’s challenge. Julius said when they were digging deep, Strong interjected. Brutus said it’s about how they won, and they’re going to win the right way next week. Strong said he believes in them so much he’s bringing in someone who wants to be in Diamond Mine: Damon Kemp (Bobby Stevenson). Julius said new members are a group decision and poked Strong before leaving.

JOE GACY IN-RING PROMO

For the second consecutive week, the USA player keeps messing up on me and won’t actually load after doing well in the first match, so if I miss anything, it’s because I’m trying to get the stream to work. Gacy entered with his two druids, this week wearing red velvet robes.

Gacy took a mic and, as part of the crowd turned their backs on him, said as he left Breakker in the wilderness last week, he told him he must face the next chapter of his journey all alone. Gacy said his personal journey started months ago, opening the door to inclusion for everybody. He said two men separated themselves from the pack, and the rest are no more. He said these two proved their worth to him and to themselves, going above and beyond, being committed to his cause. The crowd chanted, “Shut the f**k up!” He said his cause and his message has been received, and these are the faces of change. He said their expansion has begun and change takes place one person at a time.

He made an appeal to Breakker, a personal invitation. He implored Breakker to join them and be a part of the change as the result is eternal joy. He had a deranged look on his face as he said affliction and hardship awaits those who resist. He glared into the camera as his music played and the camera zoomed into his eyes.

-They showed Bodhi Heyward massaging Ander Chase in the locker room as Sarray burst in, speaking Japanese with subtitles. She said she wants to make it a mixed tag team match. Chase said he had no idea what she said, but Heyward translated. Chase asked if Heyward knows Japanese, and he said of course; he’s in Japanese 202. She said in Japanese that’s a teachable moment. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Well, Gacy at least showed layers to his character in his facial expressions in that promo, but I wonder if the verbiage makes it more difficult to buy him as some uber sadistic heel. His cadence also seemed a bit awkward at times, but I have two main questions – where are all the other druids, and who are those two with Gacy?)