SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw drew 1.65 million viewers, an increase over last week’s 1.58 million viewers. The key adult 18-49 demo rating increased over prior week, moving from a 0.38 to a 0.44. The 18-34 and 18-49 male demo also saw increases from prior week.

Monday Night Raw lacked in pre-show promotion, with only one match announced prior to the show beginning on the USA Network. Cody Rhodes vs. Theory for the WWE United States Championship was revealed on social media and during the broadcast, the Raw announce team hyped the exact time for the match at the top of the third hour. Even with those plugs, viewership dropped from 1.7 million viewers in the second hour to 1.5 million viewers for the third hour. Viewership increased from hour one to hour two.

In addition to Rhodes vs. Theory, Raw featured WrestleMania Backlash fallout including a Judgement Day promo from Edge, Damian Priest, and new member, Rhea Ripley.

RK-Bro opened the show and addressed their loss to team Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash. Randy Orton and Riddle said they still had their minds set on unifying the tag team titles. RK-Bro then successfully defended the Raw Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits.

In the main event, Bianca Belair wrestled Asuka in a quick match that ended with Becky Lynch interfering. Lynch sat with the commentary team, but physically got involved in the match soon after it began.

Next week on Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley will face Omos inside of a steel cage.

CATCH-UP: Returning WWE star reportedly moving from Smackdown to Raw