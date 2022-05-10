SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lacey Evans is now a member of the WWE Monday Night Raw roster.

PWInsider is reporting that after WWE aired a loaded version of the Evans return vignettes on Raw this week, she will be permanently be a part of that roster moving forward. Evans has ran multiple return videos in which she’s detailed her tough upbringing, time in the military, what it’s like to be a Mom, and her against the odds journey to WWE. Before Monday night, those pieces exclusively ran on Smackdown. Evans appeared in-person on Smackdown last Friday as well.

The report doesn’t indicate the reason for the move, but reveals that Evans is currently slated as a heel on the Raw brand. Evans has been away from the WWE since February of last year due to having a second child.

Raw has fresh matchups for Evans to be a part of. Bianca Belair holds the Raw Women’s Champion and would be a fresh opponent for Evans. Asuka, Becky Lynch, and a returning Bayley are fresh potential matchups as well.

Evans has not held a championship in WWE. She debuted with the company in the first Mae Young Classic tournament and was signed shortly thereafter. Evans made her main roster debut in 2019.

