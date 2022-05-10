News Ticker

Returning WWE star reportedly moving from Smackdown to Raw

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

May 10, 2022

WWE Smackdown star reportedly set to move to Monday Night Raw
Raw Thunderdome
Lacey Evans is now a member of the WWE Monday Night Raw roster.

PWInsider is reporting that after WWE aired a loaded version of the Evans return vignettes on Raw this week, she will be permanently be a part of that roster moving forward. Evans has ran multiple return videos in which she’s detailed her tough upbringing, time in the military, what it’s like to be a Mom, and her against the odds journey to WWE. Before Monday night, those pieces exclusively ran on Smackdown. Evans appeared in-person on Smackdown last Friday as well.

The report doesn’t indicate the reason for the move, but reveals that Evans is currently slated as a heel on the Raw brand. Evans has been away from the WWE since February of last year due to having a second child.

Raw has fresh matchups for Evans to be a part of. Bianca Belair holds the Raw Women’s Champion and would be a fresh opponent for Evans. Asuka, Becky Lynch, and a returning Bayley are fresh potential matchups as well.

Evans has not held a championship in WWE. She debuted with the company in the first Mae Young Classic tournament and was signed shortly thereafter. Evans made her main roster debut in 2019.

