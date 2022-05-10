WWE no longer planning to unify tag team titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE is no longer planning on unifying the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Championships.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE is still planning on moving forward with a major match between The Usos and RK-Bro, but that the match would not unify the belts. WWE had scheduled a unification match between these teams for WrestleMania Backlash, but changed it to a six-man tag team match and added Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre into the fold weeks before the show. The report indicates that WWE simply does not want to unify those championships.

Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash. This week on Monday Night Raw, RK-Bro addressed the loss, but said that they still wanted to become both the Raw Tag Team Champions and the Smackdown Tag Team Champions. On the show, RK-Bro successfully defended their titles against The Street Profits.

Both The Usos and RK-Bro have been tag team champions in WWE for quite some time. The Usos are multiple time holders of tag team gold in WWE. RK-Bro is in the midst of their second run as tag champs. The first won the titles together at Summerslam in 2021.

