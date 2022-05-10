News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/9 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: RK-Bro vs. Profits for titles, Cody challenges Theory for U.S. Title, Belair vs. Asuka, Deville loses her authority, MVP Lounge, more (29 min.)

May 10, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Cody Rhodes challenging Theory for U.S. Title, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka, Sonya Deville loses her authority, Alexa Bliss returns to action, Rhea Ripley talks about joining Judgment Day, Mustafa Ali vs. Ciampa with Miz as special referee, MVP Lounge, RK-Bro defend against The Street Profits, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*