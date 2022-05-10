FREE PODCAST 5/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Vallejos: On-site report, Theory vs. Cody for U.S. Title, return of Alexa, Edge’s faction, more (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Robert Vallejos from the “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” PWTorch Dailycast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They were also joined by an on-site correspondent who talked about who got the best reaction and who surprisingly didn’t. Topics with callers and emailers included the Theory vs. Cody Rhodes match, the run-in finishes for the two top matches, Hell in a Cell match ideas, The Judgment Day faction and whether it’s working, Edge’s cliche and trite cheat heel heat promos, and more.

