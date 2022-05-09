Cage match announced for next week’s Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bobby Lashley will battle Omos in a steel cage match next week on Monday Night Raw.

On this week’s episode of Raw, Lashley confronted Omos in the ring after losing to him at WrestleMania Backlash. Cedric Alexander got in on the action and helped Omos and was attacked by Lashley because of it. Later in the show, Lashley cut a backstage promo and said that the only reason Omos won at WrestleMania Backlash was because of MVP’s help. Lashley then challenged Omos to a steel cage match, which the Raw announce team then confirmed.

Lashley and Omos have been feuding with one another since before WrestleMania. Lashley defeated Omos at WrestleMania 38. On Raw the night after, MVP turned on Lashley and joined Omos. Omos defeated Lashley on Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash after MVP illegally hit Lashley in the face with his cane.

Other matches for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw have not been announced at this time.

