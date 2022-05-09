5/9 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Backlash fallout and beginning of Hell in a Cell hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

MAY 9. 2022

HARTFORD, CONN. AT XL CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Forever” brand stamp, a video package aired on the six-man tag team main event on Backlash between RK-McBro and The Bloodline.

-Riddle and Randy Orton made their ring entrance as the announcers hyped their title defense later on Raw against The Street Profits. Orton said they gave it their all, but lost to the Bloodline last night at Backlash. Orton said it was supposed to be a tag team unification tag match, but Roman Reigns ripped up the contract. Orton said they want the Usos’ tag team titles and they want to unify the tag titles and become the undisputed tag team champions of the world. Riddle said he and Orton will be going to Smackdown on Friday and demand that tag team unification match. Fans cheered. Riddle said if Reigns says no, it’ll go to show Reigns has no confidence in his cousins. He said he’s going to show up in with scooter. The Street Profits music interrupted.

(Keller’s Analysis: So are they going to tease another tag title unification match and not deliver, or is it going to be a big match on a future TV show or Hell in a Cell next month? Or are RK-Bro going to lose the belts tonight and undo all of that?)

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins walked out and talked about RK-Bro losing last night. Ford pointed out they are talking about Friday, “but we got next.” He said they will be the team to unify the tag team titles. Scattered boos. Dawkins told RK-Bro they didn’t mention their names once, so it seems like they’re overlooking them. He said their brains are all fogged up and he made a 420 reference. Riddle said, “RKO 420 says we just smoked your asses.” Orton said they’ll do it with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment.

(Keller’s Analysis: WWE just asked for it – there’s going to be a lot of “RKO 420” signs that they’re either going to have to confiscate or embrace. Riddle and Orton did come across a bit presumptuous overlooking their tag title defense scheduled on this show.) [c]

(1) RK-BRO (Riddle & Randy Orton) vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) – Raw Tag Team Title match

The bell rang 14 minutes into the show.