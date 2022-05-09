Roman Reigns signs new contract with WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns has re-signed with WWE.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Reigns has inked a new contract with WWE and that the new agreement allows him to work less dates. Reigns referenced that note in post-event promo at a house show over the weekend.

Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and is in the midst of a 600+ day run as champion. At WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, Reigns and The Usos defeated Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro in the main event. Reigns connect with a spear on Riddle and made the cover to net his team the victory.

Roman Reigns won the undisputed crown in WWE after beating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania night two. Both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship were on the line in the match and Reigns cleanly won the spear in the middle of the ring.

Reigns has not defended the world titles since winning them at WrestleMania. Reigns first signed with WWE in 2010. He debuted on the main roster in 2012 along with Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins as The Shield. In 2014, Reigns would embark on a singles run, in which he would hold multiple world championships. He’s wrestled in the main event of six different WrestleManias.

