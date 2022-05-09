Ronda Rousey wins WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey is the the new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion. Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair Sunday night at WrestleMania Backlash in an “I Quit” Match to win the title, her first on the Smackdown brand.

Rousey and Flair battled all around the arena and using various weapons including kendo sticks, chairs, and other weapons. Both regularly attempted to get the other to say ‘I Quit,” but in the end it was Rousey that got the job done. Rousey executed her patented armbar on Flair, while Flair’s arm was wedged inside of a steel chair. After a few seconds, Flair screamed “I Quit” to give Rousey the victory. Later on the show, Kayla Braxton revealed that Flair suffered a broken arm, something that Rousey said she would do throughout the build to the match.

This is Rousey’s second run with a women’s world title in WWE, but her first with the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Rousey held the Raw Women’s Championship in 2018 and 2019. She lost the belt to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

Ronda Rousey returned to the WWE at this year’s Royal Rumble, after being away from the company for over two years having a baby. Rousey won the Royal Rumble match and faced Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Flair defeated Rousey in that match.

